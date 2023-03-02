HS Management Partners, LLC Looks to the Next 15 Years

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HS Management Partners, LLC (HSMP), a boutique equity investment advisor, is proud to announce several milestones as we near completion of year 16 of our performance track record, ending March 31st, 2023 for its sole investment strategy, the HSMP Concentrated Quality Growth Equity portfolio.

The Firm, located at 640 Fifth Avenue in New York City, was established in 2007 and currently advises assets approaching $2.5 billion applying a focused, bottom-up fundamentals-first approach to portfolio construction.

Cumulative HSMP Composite (Net) 13.5 % -17.7 % 6.9 % 9.7 % 13.1 % 11.4 % 448.3 % S&P 500® Index 7.6 % -18.1 % 7.7 % 9.4 % 12.6 % 8.7 % 271.7 % Russell 1000® Growth Index 2.2 % -29.1 % 7.8 % 11.0 % 14.1 % 10.5 % 382.0 % Performance results are net of fees and include the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Harry Segalas, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, remarks, "Since inception, our Composite has annualized compounded returns at a 11.4% annual post-fee rate (net-of-fees) (4/1/2007 through 12/31/2022). The power of this compounding shows that cumulative returns (net-of-fees) amounted to 448.3% in that period and that $1 million invested at our start (4/1/2007) is now worth $5,482,900 (see Performance table above). We believe this represents a strong track record during that period, even in the face of three Black Swan events in the past 15 years (the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, the Pandemic in 2020, and the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 2022).

Continuing forward, we remain committed to our sole concentrated quality growth methodology. This includes a strong valuation discipline and active management. Undoubtedly, we will face many challenges but believe this approach will serve clients well in our drive toward absolute returns in the years ahead. Many thanks to the incredible HS Management Partners team that has been assembled over the years, and thanks most of all to our clients, entrusting us with the management of their valuable assets. It is a responsibility that we take with utmost seriousness."

Greg Nejmeh, Partner, President & Investment Strategist, adds, "The key to our future is the same as the key to our past – our culture. When asked by a client along the way what was the best decision we'd made, and after some reflection, I offered our best decision was to model HS Management Partners in a manner consistent with the criteria we prize among our portfolio holdings: a long-term market perspective, a highly focused approach, and a relentless emphasis on quality in people, processes, products, and services. We invested behind the core of our convictions, and that has made, and will continue to make, all the difference."

"As we move forward, we are proud of the inclusive and diverse team of professionals we have assembled, and we have continued to invest in our capabilities (investment, client, and operational) with an intent to grow Firm assets. We view ourselves as a "QARP" manager – quality at a reasonable price – and our benchmark agnostic approach has served clients well (see our latest Thought Piece, entitled "The Market Square…The HSMP Circle"). We are proud to have been recently recognized by Zephyr's PSN as a "Top Gun" in their latest quarterly rankings and having been identified by Nasdaq eVestment in recent quarters of their Brand Awareness Rankings. We hope to build on our internal initiatives and external recognition to grow the Firm while maintaining focus on our singular strategy."

With David Altman, Partner and Director of Research and Bart Buxbaum, Partner and Chief Administrative Officer, the four Partners have over 160 years of combined industry experience. In total, HSMP consists of 18 professionals with an average of 28 years of experience. The entire HSMP team is determined to continue to manage and service client assets with the same purpose, resolve and integrity that have served as the blueprint for past success.

For HSMP market commentary and quarterly updates, follow the HSMP LinkedIn page or #HSPerspectives. For additional information on HSMP, visit the Firm's website at www.hsmanage.com which includes a Firm video or contact Tom Bylaitis or Patti Norton at 212-888-0060 or info@hsmanage.com.

