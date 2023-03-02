Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Taps Industry Veteran Omair Khan as General Counsel

Hailing from Trusted Health, Khan to flex his deep regulatory expertise to support the continued growth of Angle Health

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health , the digital-first, full-stack healthcare platform bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers in a frictionless experience, announced today the appointment of Omair Khan as Angle Health's General Counsel. As the former Head of Legal at Trusted Health, the leading labor marketplace and workforce management platform for the healthcare industry, Khan joins the Angle Health management team to support and enable the company's compliance and regulatory initiatives as Angle Health continues its cross-state expansion .

On the heels of its recent $58 million Series A and following Angle Health's recent expansion into Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina, Angle Health has been growing rapidly, targeting the employer-sponsored health plan segment. With a mission to bridge the divide between health insurance, traditional healthcare providers, digital health, and wellness by bringing these disparate point solutions into a cohesive ecosystem, Angle Health is uniquely positioned to shape what's next for millions of American workers who need access to affordable healthcare.

"Omair is joining our management team at a pivotal time for our company, our customers, and our growing ecosystem of partners," said Ty Wang , CEO of Angle Health. "As our new General Counsel, Omair brings a wealth of experience, spearheading existing and emerging legal, regulatory, and compliance frameworks that will be crucial as we chart what's next for millions of employers and their employees across the country. "

"Angle Health continues its ambitious vision to unify our fragmented healthcare benefits system," said Mark Morgan , Angle Health Board of Directors member and former President of Anthem Blue Cross. "Omair's extensive legal and compliance experience in healthcare will be instrumental in Angle Health's expansion, helping the team more easily navigate the evolving US regulatory landscape."

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Angle Health at a time when the company has made significant strides in reshaping the healthcare insurance space," said Khan. "Having architected leading-edge legal frameworks and navigated complex regulatory challenges for Trusted Health, I am no stranger to the regulatory and compliance challenges and opportunities innovators like Angle Health face as they continue to expand their services and coverage areas. I am here to build upon this foundation and accelerate the company's growth."

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform— from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing tens of thousands of employees and members across the country.

