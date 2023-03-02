C4 SMART ENERGY® TAKES FOCUS AT SXSW® 2023 AS THE OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK BRAND

Austin-based brand unlocks greatness at SXSW with showstopping experiential activation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, owner of one of the fastest-growing energy-drink brands in the United States, C4® Energy , today announces C4 Energy's return to the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, this time as the Official Energy Drink Brand. Known for helping creatives drive innovation and achieve their goals, SXSW organically aligns with C4 Energy and its upcoming reintroduction of C4 Smart Energy®, a lineup of energy drinks formulated to sharpen mental focus and elevate alertness.

Throughout the 10-day event, C4 Energy joins an impressive roster of sponsors to host a unique consumer experience, the C4 Smart House, which will energize festival attendees with a set of creative and inspirational activations that result in participants walking away with a renewed sense of focus on the moments that matter to them. SXSW will also serve as the precursor to the brand's "4 Moments Of" Smart Energy campaign, created to celebrate the everyday moments of focus that unlock individual greatness.

"We're excited to be the Official Energy Drink Brand of SXSW, an event that aligns so naturally with the C4 Energy brand ethos of powering human performance," says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "The creative energy that exists within SXSW is the perfect launch pad for our newest C4 Smart Energy product line, and we look forward to energizing this incredible festival with products and experiences that maximize the greatest moments of SXSW."

After an explosive first year at SXSW in 2022, C4 Energy is back with the debut of the C4 Smart House, an immersive experience that introduces the new flavors, look, and feel of C4 Smart Energy, ahead of its national launch. This interactive pop-up not only leans into C4 Smart Energy's role in unlocking moments of greatness, but also SXSW's intersection of art, technology, and culture, creating a first-of-its-kind space for thinkers, creators, and doers.

"We wanted to create an oasis for guests within the SXSW event and give them the space to channel their energy into something creative and ownable," says Matt Salvatore, Vice President of Creative at Nutrabolt. "With the C4 Smart House, we're leaning into Smart's role in creating small moments that shape the larger journey; putting raw creative energy in the hands of the consumer, and allowing them to manifest their own moments."

This activation, which will inspire guests' moments of greatness from March 16th through March 18th at Fair Market, is open to all and will feature different experiences including:

The Fuel Experience: an immersive video experience where guests will watch and feel different moments that can play a role in sparking their creativity, encouraging a sense of motivation, inspiration, and energy as they move through the next stages of the C4 Smart House journey.

The Creator's Lab: inspired by the public art that Austin is known for, this creative space allows guests to explore their inner street artist and create one-of-a-kind graffiti-style streetwear including hoodies, bucket hats, and more, utilizing custom stencils for the experience.

The Moments Room: a community photo engagement where guests define the moments in their lives that can be catalysts for activating, fueling, and sharpening their larger potential for greatness - to be utilized for the brand's wild posting campaign, in which an enlarged poster version of the image will be printed and hung across 25+ locations throughout the city as part of the brand's citywide takeover, creating a sea of moments (and faces), ensuring the C4 Smart House will leave a lasting impression in the city of Austin long after SXSW is over.

The Flavor Lounge: an outdoor oasis offering guests the opportunity to taste the six new flavors of C4 Smart Energy, and enjoy daily programming including lawn games powered by Cognizin®, the clinically-studied and patented form of citicoline found in C4 Smart Energy, designed to support mental focus, attention, and memory. The Flavor Lounge also features DJs including DJ Ortiz, Tay Powers, DJ Hella Yella, Julian Albert , Ella Ella , and DJ Prince Akeem, and live performances from SXSW artists such as Thee Unemployed, Kydd Jones , Your Grandparents, Bellah, Plastic Picnic, and Obongjayar.

To kick off the activation, C4 Energy will be hosting an invite-only event on Wednesday, March 15th, featuring a performance by Harlem-based artist, Austin Millz, where guests will enjoy a night of pure energy at the smartest house on the block. The C4 Smart House will be open to SXSW badge-holders and to the general public from Thursday, March 16th to Saturday, March 18th from 11am to 8pm at Fair Market (1100 E. 5th Street). RSVP on Eventbrite here .

C4 Smart Energy is the energy drink created to help you stay focused with a blend of clinically studied functional ingredients including 200mg of caffeine derived from green coffee beans and Cognizin®, a patented citicoline, designed to support mental focus, attention, and memory. C4 Smart Energy also promotes well-being and boosts metabolism, all with zero sugar, artificial flavors, and colors.

C4 Smart Energy is currently available in stores nationwide such as HEB, Publix, 7-11, Speedway, QuikTrip, and GNC, with more retailers to come this spring. You can also find it online at C4Energy.com and Amazon. To Stay Focused, check out C4 Energy on Instagram , Twitter , and TikTok .

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

