Asurity Technologies™ Named Among HousingWire's 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Winners

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity") announced today that it has been named a HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Mortgage award winner. The HousingWire Tech 100 awards identify and recognize the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.

Asurity is known for its innovation and commitment to providing best-in-class mortgage software products and services. Powered by a team of domain experts with over 30 years of industry experience, Asurity's mission is to be at the forefront of delivering end-to-end, efficient, and compliant products and solutions tailored for the consumer lending market.

"As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy's tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before."

Asurity's software products and solutions are relied upon by over 250 clients including more than half of the nation's top 25 mortgage lenders. Asurity's ecosystem of RegTech solutions includes:

Propel ™ - Fast, configurable document generation platform for mortgages. - Fast, configurable document generation platform for mortgages.

RegCheck ® - Loan origination compliance testing - with dashboard and API. - Loan origination compliance testing - with dashboard and API.

RiskExec® - Analytics and reporting for HMDA, CRA, Fair Lending, Fair Servicing, and 1071. - Analytics and reporting for HMDA, CRA, Fair Lending, Fair Servicing, and 1071.

"We are proud to be included in such an elite group of MortgageTech focused companies. Being selected as one of HousingWire's 2023 Tech100 reinforces our commitment to ongoing innovation and advancing the industry on its path to digital transformation," said Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO at Asurity. "At a time when our industry is facing major challenges, our experienced team has rapidly adapted and continued to innovate and build new solutions while maintaining an above and beyond service level for our valued clients. We are energized by the challenge of continuing to build state of the art, best-in-class solutions that drive efficiencies and enable better business outcomes."

To learn more about Asurity's ecosystem of RegTech solutions, contact us at info@asurity.com or (202) 765-2150. To read more about HousingWire's 2023 Tech 100 winners, click here .

About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC ( Asurity.com ) is a leader in mortgage tech, driving digital transformation within the mortgage loan lifecycle. The company's suite of products and service offerings go beyond creating mortgage documents by supporting the process from origination to close, ensuring compliance and reducing risk every step of the way. The award-winning Asurity platform is recognized for its ease of use and integration, which results in faster closings, lowered costs, and more serviceable and sellable loans.

