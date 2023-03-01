Shinedown Partners With The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention To Donate $1 From Every Ticket Sold To Their Upcoming 'The Revolutions Live' Tour Kicking Off April 3rd

Shinedown Partners With The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention To Donate $1 From Every Ticket Sold To Their Upcoming 'The Revolutions Live' Tour Kicking Off April 3rd

Shinedown's New Hot AC Single/Video "A Symptom of Being Human" Out Now From Their Hit Album Planet Zero

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown has announced that they are partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Shinedown will donate $1 for every ticket sold to their upcoming 21-date The Revolutions Live U.S. headline tour to the AFSP, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Shinedown, who have been speaking out about mental health for two decades through their music and by sharing their personal experiences along the way, have long been active supporters of AFSP including participating in the organization's annual Out of The Darkness Walk in Washington, DC to fundraise for the cause. Now, the band is thrilled to expand their support of AFSP with the $1-per-ticket donation.

Shinedown Partners With The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention To Donate $1 From Every Ticket Sold To Their Upcoming ‘ The Revolutions Live’ Tour Kicking Off April 3rd (Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh) (PRNewswire)

The Revolutions Live Tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation and with support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New) begins April 3rd, kicking off a run of spring shows that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life live from coast to coast, alongside their biggest hits and fan favorites. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. For all show/ticketing details please visit www.shinedown.com.

"Partnering with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention means a great deal to Barry, Zach, Eric and myself. Our appreciation for this incredible organization has grown year after year as we have witnessed the life-saving work that AFSP does and the resources it offers to address this urgent public health crisis that has far-reaching impacts on families and communities. Please remember – the world is a much better place with you in it. We are looking forward to donating $1 from every ticket sold during our upcoming tour to AFSP to help support this very important cause," says Shinedown front man Brent Smith.

"We're inspired Shinedown is using their platform to have conversations about mental health and to create a community for others who may be struggling," says AFSP Chief Executive Officer, Robert Gebbia. "Our partnership with Shinedown will help us save lives by funding our groundbreaking suicide prevention research, advocacy, public education, and support efforts. We're grateful to Shinedown for their generosity and for bringing hope through the power of music."

Shinedown just released their latest music video for new Hot AC single "A Symptom Of Being Human," a standout track from their critically acclaimed album Planet Zero. Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from front man Brent Smith, "A Symptom Of Being Human" celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown's gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity. PRESS HERE to watch the cinematic video, directed by Lewis Cater.

The Planet Zero album, which debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on six other Billboard charts, addresses the societal forces in our culture that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy, open conversation, perseverance and human connection. This is seen on songs like pop-rock anthem and #1 rock hit "Daylight," which PEOPLE called "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together," and current Top 10 rock single "Dead Don't Die,"a rousing anthem about the resilience of the human spirit which has become Shinedown's 30th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, the most out of any artist in history.

The band's video for "Daylight," set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message – that you are never alone - had during Shinedown's sold-out Planet Zero World Tour last year. PRESS HERE to watch.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023

April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 14 – Fargo, ND @ Red River Valley Fair *^

July 20 – Monticello, IA @ Jones County Fair *^

September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

*Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

ABOUT SHINEDOWN

Multi-platinum band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] - have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in modern rock, embodying the kind of creative dynamism, constant evolution, singular vision, and an uncompromising honesty that transcends boundaries. The record-breaking band, known for their timely messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large, has achieved astronomical success with over 6.5 billion global streams, 19 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for every album, and 10 million albums sold worldwide. Shinedown have also become an essential cultural force as evidenced by their major media acclaim and participation in the prestigious 92Y Talks series. The band is currently named #1 on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever #1s (18) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive #1 hit singles including "Daylight," "Planet Zero" " Atlas Falls ," " GET UP ," ATTENTION ATTENTION ," " MONSTERS ," and " DEVIL ", and landed each of their 30 singles in the Top 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, the most out of any artist in history.

2018's acclaimed album ATTENTION ATTENTION , a story album that confronts such complex matters as mental health and the resolve of the human spirit, was certified RIAA Gold. Its accompanying 2021 feature film , directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica), is a riveting visual counterpart to the album's narrative, weaving its 14 songs into a provocative and thought-provoking cinematic journey that illuminates yet another dimension of their limitless creativity.

Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock 'n' roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith's voice.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

FOLLOW SHINEDOWN

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Website | Atlantic Records

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Logo (PRNewsfoto/AFSP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention