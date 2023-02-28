With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 221%, MagicLinks Ranks No. 84 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

VENICE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that MagicLinks is No. 84 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy that are generating sustainable growth and jobs.

MagicLinks Company Logo (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be recognized among such an elite group of businesses, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Brian Nickerson, CEO and Co-Founder of MagicLinks. "Our growth over the years has been fueled by our unwavering dedication to innovation, client satisfaction, and operational excellence, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. In 2021 alone, the companies on this list added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California areas, which includes MagicLinks, had the highest growth rates overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About MagicLinks

MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world's leading consumer Brands. MagicLinks' proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness, engagement, and sales across social media. The platform provides scalable, data-backed eCommerce solutions with dependable ROI and full-funnel reporting.

About Inc.

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

