Stampli Names Dave Prager Vice President of Marketing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) automation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dave Prager as Vice President of Marketing.

"We have an incredible opportunity to build an iconic company, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes us."

Prager brings to Stampli over 20 years of experience in building compelling brands and driving rapid growth for enterprise software companies. During a career that has spanned five global cities on three continents, Prager has become known for integrating acquisition, enablement, and brand to break traditional organizational silos in service of deep alignment between Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success. Prior to Stampli, Prager held leadership positions at technology companies of all sizes, including SAP, Front, and Drishti.

At Stampli, Dave will lead all aspects of marketing strategy and operations.

"Dave's philosophy of marketing — which anchors the entire discipline on compelling, differentiated messaging that is effectively distributed across all touchpoints — fully resonates with Stampli's vision and with me personally," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli. "We're fortunate at Stampli to have a product that customers come to love as soon as they start using it. Under Dave's leadership, we're not far from the day when the entire market appreciates what Stampli customers already know. We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the Stampli team."

"Stampli sits squarely in a position that most marketing leaders dream about: it has a distinct brand voice, a fast growing market opportunity, true product differentiators, and a passionate and talented team," said Prager. "We have an incredible opportunity to build an iconic company, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes us."

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Acumatica, Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

