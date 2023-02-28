REALLY Announces $18 Million Seed Round, Brings The Sharing Economy to Mobile Phone Service

REALLY to launch new phone service powered by a decentralized mobile network (DeWi), enabling the REALLY community to earn while demystifying the wireless shopping experience. The funding marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALLY , an innovative platform bringing the sharing economy to mobile phone service founded by CEO Adam Lyons, the founder of TheZebra.com, today announces its $18 million seed round led by Polychain, Floodgate founding partner Mike Maples Jr.–a repeat investor in Lyons' previous business ventures–and other strategic partners.

REALLY's mobile network and infrastructure will create a blockchain-powered telecommunications community owned by the people using it, with an unparalleled focus on privacy, accessibility, and true anonymity for a 5G network. As a part of REALLY's offering, today, the company is also launching the U.S.'s most comprehensive phone plan comparison tool, REALLY.com, allowing individuals to compare 56 carriers and 379 plans and switch to the service right for them. Among the industry experts leading the infrastructure and service build-out for REALLY are executives from AT&T, T-Mobile, GoogleFi, uShip, Indeed, Niche, and The Zebra.

"Smartphones and mobile networks have become indispensable, yet most people don't love their service provider. We see a massive opportunity to fix this, and our mission is to create a brand in this industry that people trust and love," said REALLY CEO, Adam Lyons. "We are building a better, more affordable phone service allowing communities to build equity and support their neighbors by using their cell phones. Those interested in putting a mini cell tower in their home or business will also have the opportunity to earn in USD. No other network exists that truly puts the ability to create and power the network in the hands of users like this."

Consumers can compare phone plans and join REALLY DeWi by applying to become an Owner today at REALLY.com . REALLY Wireless is set to launch later this year.

"The ongoing and rapid adoption of Web3 and blockchain into our everyday lives has allowed for an unprecedented period of change in telecommunications," said Mike Maples Jr., founding partner at Floodgate. "Adam and the team of industry experts that have assembled to make REALLY a reality have proven track records of excellence in their fields. We are excited to be able to play a part in this paradigm shift in telecommunications that will redefine how the industry functions."

About REALLY:

Founded in 2022, REALLY is the latest venture from CEO Adam Lyons, founder of unicorn TheZebra.com, the top insurance comparison site in the United States. REALLY is paving the way for a new era of community-driven mobile ecosystems. In addition to launching the REALLY Wireless phone service and a decentralized mobile network (REALLY DeWi) that makes the sharing economy accessible to all, their easy-to-use compare, switch, and save platform, REALLY.com, helps to ensure all mobile device users have the best service and plan to fit their unique needs. By harnessing the latest infrastructure and blockchain technology breakthroughs, REALLY will offer consumers more choice, security, privacy, and coverage. REALLY's $18M seed round marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

