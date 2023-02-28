FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. RECEIVES NYSE NOTICE REGARDING LATE FORM 10-Q FILING

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE American: BDL), owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail package liquor stores (the "Company," "we"), announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), it is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American Company Guide. Under Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer delinquency. The initial six-month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards before that date by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company will file the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable.

