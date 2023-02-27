PR NEWSWIRE'S PREMIUM CONTENT SERVICES BRAND, MULTIVU, KICKS OFF NEW YEAR WITH EXPANDED DIGITAL SOLUTIONS AND STRATEGIC NEW HIRES

Faye Godfrey Joins as New Leader, Bringing Years of Digital Marketing Experience to the PR Newswire team

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiVu, the premium brand within PR Newswire, announced today the expansion of many of its content service solutions, including newly developed digital offerings like Social Video, a more robust suite of Multichannel News Release options, and enhanced Webcasting capabilities, alongside existing full-service end-to-end video production and distribution solutions. The revitalization of its product offerings reflects the company's ongoing commitment to elevate the client experience by creating products and solutions that address clients' most pressing needs.

PR Newswire's Content Services Team continues to build on its tremendous strength and expertise in the market, and is able to leverage vast in-house communications, intelligence and distribution resources that are unmatched in the market. Clients within the PR Newswire ecosystem have endless possibilities for helping brands tell their story and bringing that to life by delivering it to diverse audiences across multiple platforms with precision, ingenuity, and, most importantly, reportable results. At the core, the team's role is to help all clients amplify their stories through execution within paid, earned, shared, and owned media.

"The benefit to clients is enormous," said Faye Godfrey, who recently joined as VP of Content Services, bringing years of digital marketing and leadership experience to the team. "We are truly the secret weapon of PR Newswire – a differentiating division giving clients a place to act on the research and information they've gleaned. As the Content Services team, we're able to leverage our storytelling capabilities, media strategy and digital solutions for our global roster of clients, giving them access to all the elements they need for modern communications under one roof."

As an integral part of PR Newswire's strategic vision, the company has made investments in MultiVu's people, processes, and solutions with Godfrey at the helm.

"MultiVu has been an industry leader for more than 20 years," said Nicole Guillot, Cision's Chief Operating Officer and President of PR Newswire. "The addition of Faye, alongside fresh, new talent acquisitions on our production and sales teams, has forged an unbeatable combination of seasoned experts and contemporary specialists, allowing us to deliver unparalleled client service and better project outcomes."

Godfrey's background in digital marketing and product development has been a driving force behind many of the company's enhanced offerings, including greater expansion into the APAC and EMEIA markets. Based in London, Godfrey aims to deepen PR Newswire's global client base by offering more comprehensive solutions for international clients.

"The opportunity for international growth is extensive," said Godfrey. "Cision has 35 offices spanning 18 countries, so the measure of what we can do is endless, and we're just getting started."

Along with advancements in digital products and international expansion, the team continues to enhance its more traditional services, like Satellite and Virtual Media Tours. The company recently introduced the Media Tour Hub - a landing page to host Media Tour assets in an easy-to-share format that's included with every Satellite Media Tour. This microsite includes distribution to Cision's most comprehensive national newsline, and through Cision's exclusive broadcast partnerships, delivers 200+ placements on local TV websites from coast to coast, creating even more exposure and reach beyond the media tour. Exclusive to MultiVu, the Media Tour Hub is the latest innovation in the media tour landscape, providing added value for clients looking to take their Satellite or Virtual Media Tours to the next level.

"As a company, we're constantly seeking ways to drive the business forward with new products and services while staying connected to our core identity and expertise in traditional media," said Alison Welz, Executive Director of Strategy. "Satellite and Virtual Media Tours are one of the mainstays of our business, so we'll continue to develop and re-invent these and all of our services to stay at the forefront of our industry."

