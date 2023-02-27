Bold welcomes new advisors led by former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, MD to advance preventive care for older adults

Bold welcomes new advisors led by former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, MD to advance preventive care for older adults

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold , a digital health company using clinical exercise to promote healthy aging and reduce frailty, disability, & morbidity, announced today that it is welcoming a team of clinical advisors to help guide strategic growth, innovation, and outcomes for improving the health of older adults.

Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA - former U.S. Surgeon General & Initial Chair of the National Prevention Council

Dr. Benjamin has forged a legacy as a rural physician focused on disease prevention and health promotion. She is a world leader in public health policy. She served as the 18th United States Surgeon General where she released the first ever National Prevention Strategy. Dr. Benjamin serves on the boards of several publicly traded healthcare companies, as well as Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, and Ascension Health Alliance. Dr. Benjamin brings a commitment to an integrative, holistic approach to individual health and health of the community.

"I am excited to help Bold advance prevention in healthcare with their clinical exercise platform," said Dr. Regina Benjamin. "My goal is to change our healthcare system from one focused on sickness and disease to one focused on wellness and prevention. Bold tackles the major public health issue of physical inactivity by using an approach that is engaging for older adults, thereby leading to improved clinical outcomes and overall patient health."

Randall Stafford, MD, PhD - Director of Prevention Outcomes & Practices, Stanford University

Dr. Stafford is Professor of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine and the Director of the Program on Prevention Outcomes & Practices. He has been principal investigator on leading research on strategies to reduce chronic disease burden, health disparities and health care costs. He is a fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American Heart Association. Dr. Stafford's expertise brings best-in-class clinical rigor & outcomes to Bold.

Ali Khan, MD, MPP - Chief Medical Officer, Value-Based Care Strategy, Oak Street Health

Dr. Khan is a well-regarded clinical leader in value-based primary care and serves as Chief Medical Officer of Value-Based Care Strategy at Oak Street Health. Prior to Oak Street Health, he held leadership roles at CareMore Health and Iora Health. Dr. Khan maintains an active public leadership portfolio, and has recently served on the boards of Doctors for America, the American College of Physicians, and Physicians for Human Rights.

The new advisors bring expertise in public health policy, commercial innovation, and clinical research that will help the company expand its mission to prevent disease and unnecessary hospitalizations among the large and rapidly growing older adult population, particularly those with multiple chronic conditions.

ABOUT BOLD

Bold is a digital health company focused on disease prevention and healthy aging. Bold provides members with personalized and science-based exercise programs in order to prevent falls, reduce musculoskeletal pain and disability, and increase physical activity levels. Bold partners with healthcare organizations to make these programs affordable and accessible, entirely online. Bold is a venture backed company, including investors at Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Primetime Partners, Maveron and GingerBread Capital.

Media Contact

press@agebold.com

View original content:

SOURCE Age Bold