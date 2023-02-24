Rockford Fosgate® Promotes Zach Luke to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zach Luke to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In his 19 years with Rockford, Zach has held a variety of positions including director of marketing, regional sales manager, and for the last seven years, national sales manager.

Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO stated, "Zach brings a unique perspective to the business. He is passionate, highly driven, hates to lose, and embraces the Rockford culture. He understands retail, how customers buy and what motivates them. Most importantly, Zach understands our brand, it's history and how it has evolved over the years." Bill continued "I have had the pleasure to watch Zach grow and develop as a leader. I am pleased to have him on the team."

Zach Luke, Rockford Vice president of sales and marketing, said "I am excited to lead our sales and marketing team. My mantra has always been that the magic isn't in the idea, but the execution of it. With that I plan to build on our success by aligning creative ideas with the needs of the market to deliver a best-in-class experience with Rockford Fosgate."

This promotion follows the announcement that Theresa Anthony will be leaving Rockford on March 3rd. After more than 30 years in the audio world, she is moving on to the beauty products industry, accepting an executive role with a Gilbert Arizona based Cosmetics company.

Bill Jackson shared, "Theresa has spent much of her professional life in the audio industry. Beginning at Radio Shack back in 1991, her time with Mitek, to her 21 years as part of the Rockford team. Theresa has always been a driven person and willing to take on various challenges. Her dedication, loyalty and passion for the Rockford brand will be missed."

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

