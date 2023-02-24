MIAX Wins Multiple Industry Awards for Trading Technology and Innovation

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc., owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading LLC, announced today that MIAX has been named the "Best Trading Platform" at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2023.

MIAX was also selected as one of 40 organizations in the inaugural TabbFORUM's NOVA Awards, which honor the financial industry's ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation. NOVA Awards selections are the result of TabbFORUM research, nominations and recommendations solicited from the financial community, and take into account the role of innovation within an organization, as well as the organization's industry impact and leadership.

"MIAX is proud to be recognized by the financial industry for our proven record of building proprietary, advanced trading systems designed for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives and cash equities trading," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "These honors are a testament to the hard work and entrepreneurial drive of our employees, who since our inception have consistently developed products and solutions to better address the needs of our users each and every year."

"The MIAX technology team is dedicated to building high performance trading systems designed to withstand the high throughput demands of today's derivatives markets," said Matt Rotella, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. "Our proprietary technology, focus on reliability and innovative culture are key factors that have enabled our MIAX exchanges to collectively experience 99.999% uptime since we launched our first options exchange in 2012. Our technology and customer-centric approach are key reasons why we now rank as the 14th largest global derivatives exchange in executed volume globally, according to data compiled by the Futures Industry Association."

Since 2016, MIAX has been named a winner every year at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. MIAX won the "Most Innovative Technology" category from 2017 to 2020 and received the "Best Options Trading Platform" award in 2021.

For over 20 years, the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards have recognized and rewarded the outstanding skills and talents of the vendor community servicing the complex and evolving needs of asset managers and their clients.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Hamilton, Bermuda and Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

