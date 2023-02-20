City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Tyreek Hill "The Cheetah" Gear Up for the Drone Racing League Algorand World Championship Race in Miami at loanDepot park

Culminating the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, an epic drone race and drone light show will illuminate loanDepot park on Saturday, February 25th, honoring Mayor Suarez as the Miami Drone Commissioner and Tyreek Hill for DRL's First Flight drone lap

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, is bringing the ultimate drone racing party to Miami with celebrity guests, sky-high stunts, and immersive competition. The 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Race, "Miami 3-0-FLY", will take place at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7pm, where thousands of fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots fly 90 mph racing drones through a spectacular aerial course around the ballpark.

In celebration of DRL's first live-audience drone race flying into Miami, Mayor Suarez announced his appointment as the DRL Miami Drone Commissioner today, advocating for continued tech innovation in the Magic City.

"The Drone Racing League is made for Miami, igniting our city's passion points of technology, sports and entertainment, and I'm proud to serve as their Miami Drone Commissioner. I hope you will all join me for the DRL Algorand World Championship Race on February 25th - it's going to be amazing," said Mayor Suarez.

National Football League Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill aka "The Cheetah'' will also be in attendance at the DRL Championship race as he completes DRL's inaugural First Flight to launch the competition. Fans will witness the NFL's fastest player fly the fastest drone with DRL Champion Pilot Alex Vanover to officially open the course.

"The Drone Racing League represents everything I'm a fan of – tech, speed, gaming and fierce competition," said Hill. "I'm excited for you to watch me make DRL history and launch DRL's First Flight with the fastest drone racers in the world."

DRL partners will immerse fans throughout the event. Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform, will both offer guests the opportunity to redeem a complimentary NFT POAP (proof of attendance) and stage a jaw-dropping, 11-minute, post-race drone light show with Go Drones Show. Set to music, 400 drones will sparkle above the crowd, soaring into interactive QR codes and other animations.

The United States Air Force will bring its "ECHO Experience", demonstrating the importance of cognitive abilities in the United States Air Force's mission through virtual reality, and offering fans the ability to win a visit to the DRL Flight Deck and meet a DRL pilot. T-Mobile will debut a new XR experience powered by its 5G network to provide 3D visualizations of DRL's aerial racecourse, competition and pilot results. DRL will also spotlight brand partners including Google Cloud, Draganfly and Pointskash during the race, and celebrate the league's recent drone-flying lessons with Marlins players, including former All-Star Jean Segura, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Amaya and Jordan Groshans, and top Marlins prospects Yiddi Cappe and Victor Mesa Jr., all who had first-hand experiences at the Marlins FanFest.

"We love flying with the other professional sports leagues – so of course the fastest NFL player had to join the fastest sport! From launching our First Flight to racing through MLB's iconic Miami baseball stadium and lighting up the sky with hundreds of drones, the DRL Algorand World Championship will be an epic event for all attendees," said DRL President Rachel Jacobson.

Tickets to the race are on sale HERE.

Following an intense season of drone races that spanned real-life, esports and the metaverse, the DRL Algorand World Championship will air on NBC and on DRL's YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch on March 26th at 1pm EST.

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io.

