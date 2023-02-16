Talent Solutions Right Management Recognized by Everest Group as Leader and Star Performer for Outplacement and Career Transition Services

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions Right Management, part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been recognized as a global leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, receiving one of the best overall scores in their comprehensive evaluation framework.

Talent Solutions Right Management was recognized for "significantly increasing the transformational impact delivered to clients" via improvements to its outplacement technology platform, investments in internal transitions and redeployment offerings, and the creation of a strategic road map for the digital delivery of its services. Everest rated Right Management highly across seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

"Being honored by Everest Group for the work we do, our investments in new, innovative products and solutions, and our dedication to helping people across the globe develop meaningful careers at every stage of their journey is a testament to our team. They truly make a difference in the lives of the people and the clients we serve," Right Management Global Senior Vice President Caroline Pfeiffer Marinho said. "From coaching, internal mobility, career pathing, and outplacement, we're proud to offer everything an employee needs now and into the future while supporting businesses as they strive to meet the demands of a strategic global workforce."

"Right Management continues to be a prominent player in the global outplacement and career transition market. Its proprietary candidate portal, combined with its consultative approach has created a strong proposition for its clients across various industries and buyer segments," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director at Everest Group. "This has helped to position the firm as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® 2023."

Using a holistic approach that integrates a personalized "one size fits one" approach with digital technology and provides solutions across the entire employee lifecycle, Right Management delivers a world-class candidate experience by providing high-quality, experienced career coaches who have achieved a 95% satisfaction rating. This increases candidate land rates up to two times faster while securing better roles, and allows clients to stand out as preferred employers of choice.

This marks the second consecutive year Talent Solutions Right Management has been named a global Leader, while also being recognized as a Star Performer for significantly improving its value proposition and transformational impact delivered to clients.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS RIGHT MANAGEMENT

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention, we provide seamless delivery, leveraging best-in-breed technology, and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale. Right Management is our global talent management offering for outplacement, career management, and leader development solutions.

Talent Solutions Right Management is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Experis. For more information, visit talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

