Open-E-based Data Storage Solution for a Non-Governmental Organization from Czechia

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, together with their esteemed Platinum Partner Abacus Electric from the Czech Republic, has finalized a project for Post Bellum, a non-governmental organization that aims at collecting memories witnessed throughout the harsh 20th century.

Post Bellum required an update of its data storage environment due to the ever-increasing demand for storage capacity. Another important goal was to rebuild the infrastructure as it consisted of various NAS servers from different manufacturers, equipped with varied features.

After considering multiple options and approaches, Post Bellum decided to implement the Abacus a-2610Q-KRPA 4U Server powered by the ZFS and Linux-based Open-E JovianDSS data storage system.

"We are constantly getting bigger and bigger files to work with and back up. It's important to keep data secure at a reasonable total cost of ownership. Abacus Electric, our integration partner, combined hardware from Western Digital and software from Open-E to provide us with a tailored solution at a very reasonable price." - Jan Polouček, COO at Post Bellum

Moreover, Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E assures: "Since Post Bellum is a non-profit organization, and their mission and charity activities are close to the Open-E and Abacus values, both companies decided to give up part of the profit to support the project."

