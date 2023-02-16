L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Launches Annual Search for Female Changemakers Who Are Addressing Some of the Nation's Most Pressing Issues

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Launches Annual Search for Female Changemakers Who Are Addressing Some of the Nation's Most Pressing Issues

In its 18th year, the philanthropic program will grant this year's class of honorees $25,000 each to help advance their charitable causes

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know someone who should be a L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honoree? L'Oréal Paris USA is calling on people across the nation to nominate a fearless female non-profit leader for a chance to be one of 10 honorees inducted into this year's Women of Worth honoree class, each of whom will receive funding, mentorship and a national platform to share their stories and grow their grassroot organizations.

(PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2005, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has recognized and supported 170 women and their philanthropic efforts where most have gone on to impact legislation and change the lives of countless people. From addressing mass incarceration and the growing mental health crisis to closing the gap on socio-economic inequalities, serving our nation's youth and bettering the planet, past honorees have led meaningful change throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

Now through March 8, International Women's Day, consumers are invited to nominate a deserving woman at WomenofWorth.com for a chance to be named one of the 2023 honorees, receiving $25,000 for their cause, a national platform to tell their stories and an opportunity to build a network that amplifies their causes to make an even greater impact on the lives of others.

"For 18 years, L'Oréal Paris has championed women's worth by shining a light on those who uplift their communities through service, generosity and tremendous selflessness," said Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "We will continue this legacy by supporting changemakers who are tackling our society's most pressing issues, including topics like mental health, women's health equity and sustainability."

In 2023, the honorees and their organizations will be supported with a robust integrated marketing campaign including paid media amplification, digital-first storytelling, public relations support and more.

To nominate someone or to learn more about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, visit WomenofWorth.com.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 18 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris