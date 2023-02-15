Voyager Labs' U.S. Subsidiary Expands Team of Law Enforcement Experts

Staff expansion and new leadership appointments position leading provider of digital investigation solutions for continued growth in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs' U.S. subsidiary, Voyager Analytics, Inc., announced that it has hired multiple law enforcement veterans to build out its technical and domain expert support for a rapidly growing customer base in the federal, state and local law enforcement sector. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly adopting the company's advanced digital investigation solutions to save time and improve accuracy in their efforts to solve crimes, identify threats and mitigate risk to advance public safety.

The move comes on the heels of a highly successful 2022, marked by strong renewals and client growth, multiple product updates, an expanding partner network, transformative leadership changes, and the transition of headquarters to the United States. In December alone, there were numerous contract wins with law enforcement agencies in the United States as well as worldwide, including Japan, Spain, Honduras and Ecuador.



With the recent hires, Voyager Analytics' team of domain experts now has well over 100 years combined experience in executing and leading digital investigations for U.S. law enforcement and national security organizations. New hires include:

Jason Webb , former Sergeant, Investigations with the Oxford, Alabama Police Department with 16 years leading criminal investigations in areas such as Narcotics, Gangs, Human Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Jason Bogus , former U.S. Army analyst and officer with 13 years experience in counter-terrorism investigations. Served as the Director of Operations for a government open-source intelligence (OSINT) center focused on implementing Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to counter global threats and misinformation campaigns.

Patrick Cheatwood , former Chief of Police, Pelham Alabama with over 27 years experience in law enforcement investigations and police instruction; a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Scott Bonner , former Captain and Cold Case Investigator with the Heflin Alabama Police Department, with 25 years overall experience in criminal investigations including narcotics and cold case homicide investigations.

Andrew Thompson , former NYPD police detective with 15 years experience in criminal investigations, including work with NYPD's ATF Joint Firearms Task Force (JTFT) and the Gun Violence Suppression Division (GVSD).

Daniel Figlin , former intelligence analyst in the Brooklyn DA's office, with seven years experience specializing in criminal investigations.

"It is an honor to have these highly respected law enforcement experts join our team," said Courtney Bromley, CEO of Voyager Labs. "In order to best serve our growing base of public safety clients, it's critical that our team has deep domain expertise, shares similar experiences and speaks the same language as our customers."

This week's announcement includes several new global and regional leadership appointments designed to support the company's growth plans. Promotions include Chris Hackett to VP of Sales, North America, Will Colston to VP, Global Marketing & Communications, and Bryan Murray to VP of Strategic Partnerships worldwide. In addition, David Whitehead has been promoted to VP of U.S. Operations and Gary Miller has taken on an expanded role as General Manager for both the EMEA and APAC regions. Jason Bogus has been promoted to Director of Customer Experience.

"This build-out of our technical and domain expert teams, combined with a strengthened leadership team, positions us for rapid growth in 2023," added Bromley. "We are excited to provide the best digital investigation solutions and the deepest expertise available to our law enforcement and national security customers."

Voyager Labs' subsidiaries provide award winning digital investigation solutions to law enforcement and national security organizations worldwide. These solutions help investigators to quickly and easily analyze massive amounts of internal intelligence data, as well as other publicly available information, to address critical public safety issues such as human trafficking, internet crimes against children (ICAC), gang violence, homicide, narcotics trafficking, and terrorism. For more information, visit voyager-labs.com.

