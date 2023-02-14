NEW ANOLON® PRO BAKEWARE

Commercial Quality Bakeware Delivers Professional Results for Home Bakers

VALLEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For home bakers seeking the very best quality equipment, Meyer Corporation introduces Anolon Pro Bakeware, a new collection of commercial-grade baking pans designed to deliver superior results on par with the finest bakeries.

Constructed of uncoated aluminized steel, Anolon Pro Bakeware offers unparalleled heat conductivity and durability. As with most commercial bakeware, Anolon Pro Bakeware features continuous wire-rolled rims, which contribute the collection's extraordinary strength and its ability to withstand warping at high temperatures. Additionally, cake pans are purposely shaped with straight sides to ensure perfectly stacked and uniform cake layers. Ideal for use in a myriad of sweet and savory recipes, from cakes, quick breads, and cookies, to pizza, meat loaf, sheet pan chicken dinners, and steaks, Anolon Pro Bakeware is oven safe to 550º F. and broiler safe.

Available now at Anolon.com and retail nationwide, Anolon Pro Bakeware includes the following sets and open stock items:

2-Piece Set: Two 13x18-inch Half Sheet Pans ($22.00)





4-Piece Set: 9x5-inch Loaf Pan, 14-inch Perforated Pizza Pan, and two 13x18-inch Half Sheet Pans ($38.50)





6-Piece Set: Two 9-inch Round Cake Pans, 9-inch Square Cake Pan, 9x5 Loaf Pan, and Two 13x18-inch Half Sheet Pans ($55.00)





9-inch Square Cake Pan ($17.99)





9-inch Round Cake Pan ($19.99)





9x5-inch Loaf Pan ($17.99)





14-inch Perforated Pizza Pan ($19.99)

