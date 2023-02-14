NEOTECH ACQUIRES REVOLUTIONARY LAALLY BRIDGE®

Company Adds Breastfeeding Assistance Device to Its Product Catalog
VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neotech Products is proud to announce the acquisition of the Bridge Breastfeeding Assistance Device!
The Bridge features a silicone nipple cover with a built-in channel, which attaches to a syringe that can hold and deliver breastmilk or formula. It helps babies latch to the breast and helps promote milk production. It can be used in most circumstances in which a bottle would traditionally be used.
The Bridge was invented by Kate Spivak, a Physician Assistant and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.
"I created the Bridge because there was a lack of solutions for the most common issues I was seeing in practice," Spivak said. "I consistently saw babies who were being supplemented with a bottle due to low supply and issues with latch.
"Theoretically, the solution was simple: keep the baby at the breast as much as possible. Realistically, there was no efficient way to do that until the Bridge was created."
The Bridge Breastfeeding Assistance Device:
- Provides a surface for baby to latch and allows supplementation while breastfeeding which helps to stimulate natural milk production
- Can be used to provide colostrum, expressed milk, fortified human milk,
or formula
- Allows precise control of supplement flow, rate, and timing
A large percentage of mothers experience breastfeeding challenges, including difficulty with infant feeding at the breast, pain, and milk quantity.[1]
"Neotech is primarily known as a NICU company, but the Bridge is a natural progression into the Mother Baby market," Craig McCrary, Neotech President said. "We have a few other products in the works for the Mother Baby space. The Bridge marks the start of a new era for Neotech."
