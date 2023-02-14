Medi-Ops Announces BloodForward - an Algorithm to Strengthen the U.S. Blood Supply

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medi-Ops, a technology-enabled medical logistics organization, is proud to announce the release of BloodForward, an algorithm specifically designed for the blood banking industry. BloodForward will be integrated into the Medi-Ops software platform, allowing organizations a new level of control over blood product distribution. BloodForward assists in the routing of ground and air transportation for human blood products while taking into consideration the unique circumstances surrounding blood shipments and the urgency based on patient condition.

BloodForward Logo by Medi-Ops (PRNewswire)

For many years, the medical logistics industry has been taking a reactive approach to shipments; we believe this needs to change to a proactive approach. Organizations need to utilize data to learn how predictive models can strengthen the blood supply while reducing costs. BloodForward, in combination with the Medi-Ops software platform, facilitates this transition.

Organizations utilizing BloodForward will be able to ensure KPIs such as speed, reliability, and cost are optimized for and constantly evaluated. This prioritization of key KPIs will ensure the highest success rates while considering the blood products, patient requirements, and organization preferences.

