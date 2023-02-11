Signing Day Sports' Chief Executive Officer Daniel D. Nelson

Longtime Financial Business Executive Heads Sports Tech Company's Data-Driven Recruitment Business for High School Athletes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), the digital ecosystem that helps athletes get discovered and recruited for college sports by coaches across the country, announced that Daniel D. ("Danny") Nelson has been the Company's Chief Executive Officer since November 2022. As CEO, Mr. Nelson has led the sports technology company's plans for continued strategic growth and its vision for prospects and recruits across high school sports.

"Signing Day Sports provides the necessary access and expanded networks needed to enable student-athletes to maximize their potential in playing at the next level," said Mr. Nelson. "We've already seen the difference our technology makes for student-athletes and coaches in football and baseball and are thrilled to continue to strengthen this technology while launching into new sports. As our footprint grows, and we help more young athletes achieve their lifelong goals, I am elated to see the Signing Day Sports brand flourish. And I'm certain, given the expertise and professional experience of those I work with, that the sky is the limit for this technology and for each athlete that joins our platform."

In 1997, Mr. Nelson formed, and has since served as chief executive officer of, Nelson Financial Services Inc., which focuses on the employee benefits market. For more than 30 years, Mr. Nelson has acquired extensive knowledge and experience in the financial services arena. Mr. Nelson also formed Nelson Financial Services to provide financial guidance for all individuals. Mr. Nelson began working in the financial services industry in 1986.

The Signing Day Sports platform, a recruiting platform for student-athletes and coaches, allows student-athletes to build their recruitment profile with information that is critical in the recruitment process. Signing Day Sports initially supported football athletes, and now also offers a platform for baseball. The Company expects to offer full support for softball and both women's and men's soccer, resulting in even more recruiter and athlete platform participants.

When players upload new verified videos and measurables, participating colleges and coaches will be able to access and evaluate this information. Players can also send the Signing Day Sports link directly to coaches around the country.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

