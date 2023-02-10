Des Moines Plastic Surgery joins Cosmetic Physician Partners ("CPP")

Des Moines Plastic Surgery is the first clinic in Iowa to join the CPP roster helping put patients first.



EDINA, Minn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners ("CPP") announced today a new partnership with Des Moines Plastic Surgery in a progressive move which puts patients first.

"Partnering with Cosmetic Physician Partners has given us the ability to focus on growing the business instead of maintaining the business. We feel partnering with CPP was the right move long term for the business to continue to be as successful as it has in the past. We trust CPP and know they are here to help us grow in the long term. Not the short term like other partnerships." said Brenda Bohnenkamp, Director of Operations, Des Moines Plastic Surgery. "Like many other successful clinics with lean teams, administrative tasks tend to take up a significant amount of our time. We can focus solely on patient care while CPP takes care of the rest."

Des Moines Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery clinic led by Dr. David Robbins with over 20 years of cosmetic surgery experience and Iowa's only quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon. For over eight years, Des Moines Plastic Surgery has been voted as City View's #1 Best Local Place for Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery and #1 Best Local Place for Skin Care in 2016 through 2020 with Coachlight Clinic & Spa, its non-surgical aesthetic center. In 2017, it received two Aesthetic Everything Diamond Awards for Best Mid-America Plastic Surgeon and Best Skin Care Center in America. With the guidance of CPP, it hopes to improve efficiencies while increasing its staff to support the growing number of people seeking aesthetic and plastic surgery procedures.

"This is the start of a movement where today's plastic surgery and skin care clinics are aligning with partners such as CPP as they forecast the future," said Bohnenkamp. "Its onboarding process has transformed our way of thinking. We look forward to seeing how the clinic continues to benefit with the immeasurable guidance that CPP offers."

Currently, admittance into CPP is on a referral basis from existing members. Culture and quality are at the core of the CPP partnership, and the referral program is one of the safeguards to achieve that.

"Brenda and David have built an incredible clinic that provides some of the best care I have seen in the market. They exemplify what we look for in a partner by always asking themselves what a decision means for their patients and for their employees," said Daniel Schacter, President, CPP. "This is what we look for in a partner, someone who is looking to build a healthy and successful business for long-term and not short-term gains."

For more information, please visit www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

For more information:

Sean Walsh

Head of Partnerships

SWalsh@cppclinics.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners