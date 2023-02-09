Visionet Announces the Opening of its New Office in Tampa, Florida

The expansion signifies Visionet's commitment to helping clients accelerate their business transformation through continued investments

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, a global provider of technology solutions and services, announced the opening of its new office in Tampa, FL. The new office is designed to support clients' business transformations and contribute to local economic development.

Businesses like Visionet are the backbone of our community, and it's so exciting to be a part of Visionet's success.

While commending the company's continued growth at the grand opening ceremony, the Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor said, "The tech industry in New Tampa is growing dramatically. Businesses like Visionet are the backbone of our community, and it's exciting to be a part of Visionet's success. It is interesting to see the growth that Visionet will provide in diversity, technology and community-building with this new office. We're very fortunate and glad that Visionet has opened this new office here."

Visionet has a strong global presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The opening of its new office in Tampa is a testament to the company's expertise and commitment to bringing positive change through technological innovations.

Arshad Masood, CEO of Visionet Systems, said, "We are glad to officially open our office in Tampa. We want to contribute wherever we can; in business, technology and towards the community. This new location will enable us to better serve our clients in the area and provide job opportunities for the community, as we take pride in doing so for our other offices. We have high aspirations for Tampa; our team's mission is to unlock new avenues for local talent and drive growth for our company."

The grand opening ceremony was attended by business leaders from Visionet's customer and partner organizations and members of the community. The event included tours of the new office and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Mayor of Tampa.

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In 27+ years, we've helped over 350 clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. With more than 8,000 people worldwide, across our locations, Visionet provides transformational consulting, technology, and outsourcing services and solutions for a broad range of industries. With our alliance with global innovators, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, and Adobe, we deliver next-generation services and solutions across Cloud, Digital, Data, and AI and Business Process Management.

