DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first half of 2023

At select DICK'S stores in 19 states, DICK'S athletes will have the opportunity to resell their last season's sports gear and instantly receive a DICK'S e-gift card for the trade-in value

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and SidelineSwap , the world's largest online marketplace for new and used sporting goods, are building on the success of the 60 trade-in events they executed in 2022, and are expanding their partnership to offer a series of 200 trade-in events in nineteen states through the first half of 2023.

At these trade-in events, DICK'S athletes can exchange their used sports gear and receive DICK'S gift cards to use towards their next purchase. Athletes also have the option to donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organizations. Items that do not qualify for trade-in can be donated or recycled responsibly.

DICK'S athletes who attended the trade-in events in 2022 received $88, on average, for their used gear and nearly all customers surveyed said they would be interested in reselling their used sports gear at least once per year.

Trade-in events in 2023 will be held at DICK'S locations in Pennsylvania, California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee. More detail on store locations and dates for upcoming events can be found on: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dicks-trade-in-by-sideline .

According to Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap, "Last year's trade-in events with DICK'S clearly showed that DICK'S athletes loved the convenience of trade-in events, and enjoyed being able to easily turn their used sports & outdoors gear into credit to spend at DICK'S."

"With the start of the spring sports season approaching, this is a great time for families to take stock of what they have and what they need," said Peter Land, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "SidelineSwap is a terrific partner that's supportive of our efforts to make an impact in the re-commerce space."

DICK'S Sporting Goods athletes who attend trade-in events at select DICK'S locations can simply bring their used gear to the event and it will be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts using SidelineSwap's proprietary trade-in software and value guide.

To date, SidelineSwap has helped millions of athletes trade-in and resell their used gear and is part of the larger global resale movement. U.S. households are sitting on 23.6 billion unused items worth $580 billion , and used sports gear accounts for approximately $20 billion of these unused items.

About SidelineSwap:

SidelineSwap - the world's largest online marketplace for sporting goods - makes it easy for athletes, fans and sports families to safely buy and sell their gear. Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap has enabled athletes to earn more than $100,000,000 to date by reselling the extra gear they have at home. Buyers can expect to find great value on a wide range of inventory across all sports, and sellers can quickly & easily turn their used sporting goods into cash or shopping credit. SidelineSwap was one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list for 2020, and is the resale partner of choice for leading sports & outdoor brands.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods:

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

