Chick-fil-A® Welcomes Cauliflower to the Menu

Chick-fil-A is testing its first-ever plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is testing a one-of-a-kind sandwich entrée, and it has everyone doing a double take wondering if it's the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich or its stunt double. The company announced today it will begin testing its first plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, at restaurants in three markets. The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée*. The preparation is similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich – it is marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9139751-chick-fil-a-new-cauliflower-sandwich/

Starting Monday, February 13, Chick-fil-A will be testing the cauliflower sandwich in these three markets: Denver, Charleston, S.C. and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region.

"Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A."

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich was created, developed, and tested in-house by Chick-fil-A chefs who worked diligently for nearly four years finding the right ingredients and perfecting the recipe for the new sandwich.

"We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée," said Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. "Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we're known for – great tasting food with ingredients you can trust."

Customers in the three test markets can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local Chick-fil-A restaurant to find out if their restaurant will be participating in the test.

To stay up to date on the latest food news as Chick-fil-A continues to add new flavors and bring seasonal favorites back to the menu or to read stories about the company's people and guests, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

*Milk and eggs are included in the preparation process of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. We do not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.

