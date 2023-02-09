BRUNT Launches Patent-Pending BRUNT Toe Putting Customer Needs First

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear, the fast-growing work boot and apparel brand designed for construction workers and tradespeople, is pleased to present the BRUNT Toe, a patent-pending technology built to support workers while on the job. BRUNT Founder and CEO, Eric Girouard knows that heavier duty jobs require more protection in high-wear areas. Depending on the job, certain body positions or movements can wear a work boot down quickly, so for hard-working roofers, carpenters, hardscaping professionals and more, they need additional protection on the front of their boots. BRUNT's top selling boot, The Marin, is a modern twist on a classic moc-toe style boot. However, many folks who love the look of this boot often wear it to do jobs it was not designed for. So the BRUNT team went to work to create a solution for these folks who need their moc-toe Marin boot to work even harder.

Up until now, the only option available to these workers was to apply an after-market product to these high-wear areas of their boot. This solution is not only costly, but applying it is a time consuming process, and it can be very messy creating an unappealing look.The BRUNT Toe saves money, time and extends the life of their work boots with its patent pending, protective exterior toe cap built right into the boot. For now, the BRUNT Toe is available on the 6" Marin safety toe boot, but will be offered on other styles throughout this year.

"Listening to our customers' challenges and then creating products that solve those challenges is exactly what BRUNT stands for. It's an honor to serve the hardworking men and women that build our country by offering them better tools they wear to do their jobs every single day." says Eric Girouard, BRUNT Founder and CEO. "The BRUNT Toe is a technology that people truly need so we are proud to have invested the time and resources to create something so important for them."

"Once again, BRUNT has listened to the consumer's needs and provided something that not only looks great, but functions to help us do our jobs every day." says Andy Mulder, Owner of Mulder Maintenance & Services, a commercial and residential landscaping company. "My crew and I have been testing and wearing the BRUNT Toe for the last 6 months in all types of conditions. We do hardscaping, landscaping, and excavation, so the toes of our boots take a beating. This boot has quickly become a favorite for all of us. We have had zero issues and this new technology is a great toe protection for an already amazing boot. I would 100% recommend this boot to anyone in the trades who spends time in and on all types of surfaces. "

BRUNT has been growing rapidly since it launched in September 2020. Eric and the BRUNT team are on a mission to serve the important, yet often overlooked population of more than 17 million workers in the construction, installation, maintenance, and repair industries in the United States alone. BRUNT has also introduced a line of work apparel and accessories due to the overwhelming demand they received from their large and loyal customer base.

