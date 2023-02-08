Tread Labs, Global Insole Expert, Debuts U.S. Lifestyle Sandals for Spring 2023 Incorporating "Your Support Group" and 35 Years of Footwear Expertise

Men and Women's Silhouettes Utilize Eco Friendly Components, Contoured Footbeds and Clean Styling for Performance, Comfort and Style

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tread Labs , a leading performance insole brand established by Chaco founder Mark Paigen, today announced it is debuting its premium lifestyle sandal collection for men and women incorporating 35 years of proven expertise. Launching immediately online and at select retailers, this line is built upon the brand's "Your Support Group" system providing unprecedented levels of comfort, pain relief and performance.

When Paigen and his team saw their customers' passion for their insoles, the next step was to create a line of sandals providing the same level of support for warm weather. Tread Labs sandals are guaranteed against defects in workmanship and materials for the useful life of the product and all outsoles may be replaced for an additional cost.

"We saw a clear gap in the sandal category where we could bring our insole engineering to everyday footwear providing the next generation of comfort and fit," said Paigen. "We began with the midsole of a running shoe, fast, comfortable, lightweight and cushioned, then added the proven arch support that our insole customers love and a microsuede footbed. Our rubber sole adds durability and slip resistance. Lastly, the 100% knit upper and the direct attach, glue less construction result in clean lines and an authentic sustainable shoe."

Specifically, the sandals feature:

Ultra-lightweight polyurethane midsoles sharing the DNA with performance running shoes for a smooth ride

Non-marking rubber soles with recycled content providing slip resistance and durability

Perfectly contoured footbeds incorporating the proven arch support of Tread Labs' insoles providing transformative comfort

An aluminum buckle that is low-profile, non-slip, unbreakable and secure

A water friendly profile that is machine washable

3D knitted uppers using 100% recycled polyester that fit like a glove and have a fresh clean aesthetic

Micro-suede footbeds with anti-microbial treatment

Direct attach construction and knitted uppers eliminating glue and waste, simplifying construction.

The women's Albion, featuring a lightweight, minimal design, is durable enough for extended trips and easily transitions from the trail to a night on the town. Available in Ruby, Deep, Zebra, Black, and Leaf colorways, it is priced at $120. The women's Covelo, designed as a recovery sandal, is a slip- on with the arch support of a custom orthotic. Priced at $110, it is available in Lagoon, Rock, Fire, Black, and Leaf colorways.

The men's Albion, priced at $120, is built like a running shoe, but with that "top down" feel. It is available in Deep, Black, and Leaf colorways. The women's Covelo blends the feel of a flip-flop with the structure of a sandal and is an essential "go to" summer style that easily lives on the front porch. Priced at $110, it is available in Leaf, Deep, Rock, and Yoke colorways.

For more infomation visit: https://treadlabs.com

