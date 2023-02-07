Geotab Data Connector: Integrated Intelligence for Fast, Smart Insights

Curated data enables easy analysis and reporting through a one-click integration with preferred BI tools

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today at Connect 2023, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") announced the release of Data Connector, an integrated intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs, supply chain, talent and regulatory pressures. Leveraging its deep data science and engineering expertise paired with its 22-year understanding of fleet customer needs, Geotab has curated specific data sets and made that data accessible through a simple, "no-code" integration with a customer's preferred business intelligence tool, such as PowerBI, Tableau or Excel.

Geotab Data Connector (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Geotab-curated data sets can then be integrated with customer fleet data from other sources such as maintenance or accounting systems, enhancing data analysis and automated reporting capabilities. Data Connector also includes report templates to quickly translate a fleet's curated data into impactful insights, while helping to develop customer reporting dashboards.

"Collaboration with our fleet customers uncovered an opportunity to bridge a gap that brings the insights from connected vehicle data into popular BI platforms in order to provide fleets with the ability to access, analyze and report meaningful data insights that matter most to their business," said Mike Branch, VP of Data and Analytics at Geotab. "Using Data Connector will prevent the siloing of data in organizations, breed more trust, and allow the right business stakeholders to have access to the data in a BI platform they're already familiar with - which is ideal for all customers, but especially those with limited data management capabilities who would otherwise have to find ways of extracting this insight on their own."

"The Geotab Data Connector is helping the City of Ottawa's business intelligence reporting by providing a seamless way to connect and visualize telematics data, uncovering valuable insights and driving better decision making," said Phil Seguin, Fleet Management Information Systems Analyst, City of Ottawa Fleet Services.

Data Connector is also an effective and valuable resource for enterprise-level fleets with more established data management programs and technical resources. The tool offers a nimble, efficient and accurate approach to analyzing trends related to specific data sets, and scales exceptionally well whether you have a fleet of size 1 or over 100K. Customers can access Data Connector through Geotab's Marketplace, and easily add the tool as a data source in a preferred BI tool using existing MyGeotab login credentials.

To learn more, visit https://www.geotab.com/data-connector .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.2 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Geotab logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.