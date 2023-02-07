ENEL ADDS NEARLY 2 GW OF NEW RENEWABLE CAPACITY IN US & CANADA IN 2022

Enel North America , a clean energy leader in the US and Canada , built 1.98 GW of new utility-scale wind, solar and storage capacity across the two countries in 2022.

The growth in deployment of a variety of clean energy technologies comes as the company enters new business areas, including plans to build a large-scale solar manufacturing facility .

Enel also signed 12 power purchase agreements (PPA) in 2022, totaling over 630 MW, including a new virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Verizon.

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel North America, a leading clean energy company in North America, built 1.98 gigawatts (GW) of additional utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage capacity across the US and Canada in 2022. The company also added over 550 MW of new demand response capacity and had an additional 119 MW of distributed energy storage deployed or under contract in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Enel North America) (PRNewswire)

"Thanks in part to major policy action and high market demand, Enel is stepping up its contribution to move the US and Canada closer to a zero-carbon economy," said Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America. "As one of the leading clean energy companies in North America, we feel a sense of urgency to usher in large-scale clean power plants together with other energy solutions that advance our society toward full decarbonization. Today's announcement of our tremendous progress in 2022 demonstrates our capability to extend the power of clean electrification to more customers than ever before."

Enel's renewables business, Enel Green Power, closed out 2022 with several new clean power plants in North America, including the 270 MW Blue Jay solar project in Texas, the 250 MW 25 Mile Creek wind project in Oklahoma, and several others. The Blue Jay project also includes a paired battery storage facility expected to begin operation in 2023. Worldwide, Enel built over 5.2 GW of new renewable capacity over the course of the year.

Combined, the new projects in the US and Canada represent over $200 million in new property tax revenue for communities and over $210 million in landowner payments over the projects' lifetimes.

In 2022, Enel signed 12 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling over 630 MW, including deals with Campbell Soup Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, McDonald's and five members of its North America Logistics Council, and more. To support the 25 Mile Creek wind project, Enel signed virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in late 2022 with Verizon for a 100 MW portion of the wind farm's output and with MathWorks for a 11 MW portion. The Clorox Company previously signed a VPPA for a 47 MW portion of the project.

The company's capacity growth occurred alongside its expansion into new business areas. In 2022, Enel announced the additions of Enel X Way, a new business line dedicated to electric mobility, and Gridspertise, a grid modernization subsidiary, in North America. Enel also revealed its intention to build a large-scale PV solar panel and cell manufacturing facility in the US and begin retail electricity sales in select deregulated US states. The expansions are part of a larger, integrated growth strategy as Enel looks to seize the opportunities and incentives brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act to meet market and customer demand.

As demand for clean energy rises, Enel continues to strategically deploy capital for the development of energy resources in North America. At the company's annual Capital Markets Day presentation to investors in November 2022, Enel announced plans to invest around $5 billion in the North American market, with the aim to develop approximately 5 GW of new utility-scale renewable and battery energy storage capacity through 2025. Additionally, Enel intends to add 155 MW of distributed energy storage and 475,000 charging ports by 2025.

About Enel in North America

Enel North America, part of the Enel Group, is a clean energy leader in North America and is working to electrify the economy and build a net-zero carbon future by decarbonizing energy supply, electrifying transportation, creating resilient grids, and promoting a just, equitable transition. Enel North America serves over 4,500 businesses, utilities, and cities through renewable power generation, demand response, distributed energy resources, smart e-mobility solutions and services, energy trading, advisory and consulting services, and more. Its portfolio includes over 9.6 GW of utility-scale renewable capacity, 606 MW / 910 MWh of utility-scale energy storage and 76 MW / 174 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity, 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, and 160,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Visit enelnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more.

Media Contact

Matt Epting

northamericamedia@enel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enel North America