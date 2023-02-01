MEDEA INC. NAMES HEALTH POLICY EXPERT TO JOIN ITS GROWING TEAM

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea Inc., a North American manufacturing and distribution company, today announced the appointment of Ed Reno as Chief Business Development Officer. Reno's responsibilities will include expanding the Company's distribution network in both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Reno's career includes developing policies and strategies related to global, federal and state laws and regulations. He has worked for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech and gene therapy sectors as well as companies focused on diagnostics. This work led him to focus on areas such as rare disease, addiction and neuromuscular and aesthetic medicine. Reno will now bring his political and governmental expertise to Medea's growing team.

Reno's extensive background in addressing the opioid abuse epidemic is especially relevant to Medea. Among the Company's core offerings are opioid countermeasures that are necessary in today's fight against the catastrophic effects of drugs such as Fentanyl.

Brandon Laidlaw, Chairman and CEO of Medea, said, "The depth of knowledge and experience that Ed brings to Medea is unparalleled. At this stage in our Company's growth we could not be more privileged then to have someone of Ed Reno's stature join our team."

Mr. Reno is a partner of Forbes-Tate Partners (a PPHC Company) where he advises clients on global, federal and state advocacy and procurement strategies. Prior to this he worked "in house" for life sciences companies leading their lobbying and policy interests including Allergan, Inc. where he served as the Chief Government Affairs Officer.

In addition, he serves on the Board of Advisors at Goldman Edwards, LLC, a leading information technologies service provider, the Board of Directors of Verde Technologies, manufacturer of the at-home pharmaceutical drug disposal system Deterra Pouch® which is addressing the connection between unwanted/unused opioid pills and the opioid abuse and overdose epidemic. And, he is an Advisor to IACTA Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug development company focusing on the ophthalmic marketplace. Ed also has a hit show, "Authentic Leadership with Ed Reno" on the Ideagen Global Platform that can be seen on most social media and has achieved millions of viewers.

Prior to his corporate roles, Mr. Reno worked in the U.S. Senate and the Governor's Office of the State of California. Reno will split his time between Medea's West Coast offices and Washington D.C.

Medea Inc., established in 2014, is a North American manufacturing and distribution company headquartered in the Silicon Valley Economic region. The Company provides public health and safety products and equipment to all levels of government and retail channels. Throughout the intense challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Medea's Medical Products Division assisted in the distribution of crucial health and safety products to FEMA, the Army/Department of Defense, State of California and others.

For further information please visit www.medeausa.com

