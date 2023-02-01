The Joint's Annual "Love The Joint" Giveaway Returns to Give the Gift of Free Chiropractic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is showing love for its community of patients throughout the month of February with the return of its annual "Love The Joint" campaign. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, The Joint will award one year of free chiropractic care to 12 people via a sweepstakes on its national Instagram account.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.) (PRNewswire)

To be eligible for the drawing for one year of free chiropractic care, the participant must follow @thejointchiro on Instagram, then "like" the post announcing the giveaway, post a comment about why they love The Joint and tag three of their friends.

The Joint will select three winners at random each week of the sweepstakes and notify winners via direct message on Instagram. For more information on the "Love The Joint" giveaway and the official sweepstakes rules, visit Thejoint.com/lovethejoint.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and over 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joint Corp.