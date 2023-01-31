Women's Choice Award® Once Again Honors Eggland's Best

Eggland's Best Awarded Most Recommended Shell Egg and Hard-Cooked Peeled Egg for Ninth Consecutive Year

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the trusted referral source for women, the Women's Choice Award® has once again recognized Eggland's Best for being the brand that women would most recommend to their family and friends, earning it the coveted 2023 Women's Choice Award®. In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, Eggland's Best was the highest rated brand in the categories of Fresh and Hard-Cooked Eggs.

(PRNewswire)

"With so many choices in the marketplace today, the Women's Choice Award is a one-stop solution to help the most important consumer, women, simplify her choices so she can spend less time searching and more time on what matters in life," says Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award. "Our seal is validation that women can expect a superior product from Eggland's Best, without wasting valuable time researching on their own. We congratulate Eggland's Best for their focus on excellence, a commitment that is recognized by women consumers nationwide."

"At Eggland's Best, we're committed to providing women and their families with the only egg that provides superior taste, freshness, and nutrition compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're honored to once again receive this recognition which reaffirms our commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families."

With Eggland's Best eggs, women will feel empowered to provide their families with nutritious ingredients and meals, as they contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs I recommend because they contain essential vitamins and nutrients like six times more Vitamin D and ten times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Awards like this are so important to help women make informed decisions when purchasing trusted foods, such as Eggland's Best eggs, at the grocery store."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women's Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best