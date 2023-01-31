Inclusive Hair Care Pioneer, Hairitage Launches Collection to Effectively Treat Every Type of Dandruff

The revolutionary line of anti-dandruff products is raising the industry standards for scalp care at the world's largest retailer

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly introducing the Hairitage Anti-Dandruff collection, providing cleaner formula solutions to eliminate dandruff, all for under $10 each – exclusively available at Walmart. This pH optimized & dermatologist tested line consists of six products that users mix and match to efficiently treat, nurture, and care for a range of specific scalp and hair needs, crafted to support the estimated 50% of adults ( Source ) who will experience dandruff. Hairitage encompasses the needs of every hair type and texture with modern, efficacious, cleaner formulations.

Hairitage's new Anti-Dandruff assortment is poised to elevate the scalp care category, from packaging to formulation. Conventionally, anti-dandruff products treat dandruff as if it is a singular condition, when really there are multiple forms and causes – and like a facial complexion – each scalp is different. Founder, Mindy McKnight set out to finally create a comprehensive product line that would treat every type of dandruff, by prioritizing scalp health - the foundation of healthy, beautiful hair.

Hairitage Anti-Dandruff Collection:

Power Punch Anti-Dandruff Pre-Wash Booster - Contains 3% Salicylic Acid to remove excess oils and build-up for a refreshed scalp.

Wash it Away Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Oily, Flaky Scalp - Clarifying formula with 1% Selenium Sulfide to help eliminate scalp itching, irritation, redness, & flaking.

Wash it Away Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Dry, Flaky Scalp - Moisturizing formula with 1% Selenium Sulfide to help eliminate scalp itching, irritation, redness, & flaking.

Perfect Dose Balancing Conditioner - Calms the scalp, detangles hair, and helps hydrate hair without weighing it down.

Something Extra Leave-In Balancing Conditioner - Keeps scalp comfortable and nourishes strands for healthier hair.

Don't Wait Up Overnight Scalp Relief Mist - Absorbs quickly to help calm and soothe uncomfortable scalps.

"I'm so excited to finally launch our new Anti-Dandruff Collection! When I started developing the collection, I wanted to give people a multi-step routine to treat their scalp while also being cognisant of the overall health of their hair." says Mindy McKnight, Founder & CEO of Hairitage, "It was important for me to continue to stay true to Hairitage's promise to use the cleanest possible ingredients while also being efficacious, and I'm so proud of what we've created. The six versatile anti-dandruff formulas can be mixed and matched to build a routine that works for the various types of dandruff and all textures of hair. Above all, the new collection treats, nurtures, and cares for your scalp AND hair."

The Hairitage Anti-Dandruff Collection will be available at Walmart & on Walmart.com, starting February 1st, 2023, all for $9.94 each.

About Hairitage:

Hairitage offers products, tools, and accessories designed to help achieve consumer's various haircare desires and capture all of today's trending styles, all in one brand, exclusively available at Walmart & Walmart.com. The brand is continuously listening to the diverse needs of today's families and answering it with modern, efficacious, natural, and affordable formulations that work.

