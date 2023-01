ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM ) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 10, 2023. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

