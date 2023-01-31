Growing Market Opportunities Lead to Two Significant Executive Appointments at InsurePay

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurePay, a leading Insuretech SaaS platform that enables the accuracy of premiums, integrated payments, and reconciliation in real-time has appointed Scott Van Slyck as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Former CRO, George Kostakos has been appointed to the role of Chief Partnerships Officer (CPO) at InsurePay.

Opportunity growth and new data sources will allow InsurePay to significantly impact the North American Insurance Market

The pursuit of growing and diverse market opportunities using InsurePay's core products combined with increased data sources has set the company on a growth trajectory to significantly impact North American Insurance Carriers, Agents, and MGAs. With InsurePay's platform these parties experience advanced payment capabilities and an increased ease of doing business for themselves and their customers as they collect, send, and reconcile payments.

Leading InsurePay's new customer growth and managing growth of existing relationships will be the core of Van Slyck's role as CRO.

"InsurePay has comprehensive payments solutions to solve the major pain and friction points specific to Carriers, Agents, and Policyholders," said Van Slyck. "I am excited to enable InsurePay to effectively manage and scale our sales organization as we pursue rapid growth in the market."

Van Slyck has led a series of successful SaaS sales organizations including positions as Chief Sales Officer at Palisade, SVP of Sales at Utilant, EVP of Enterprise Solutions at BOLT Solutions, and SVP of Sales Insurance Risk Americas at SunGard.

"With over 20 years of Insuretech industry experience leading high performing sales and marketing teams, we are fortunate to have Scott join to help manage the growth of the Company and capture our vast market opportunity," said Adam Beck, Chief Executive Officer at InsurePay. "Bringing Scott on will allow George to further advance our trusted partnerships and allow InsurePay to broaden its reach in the market."

In the new CPO role for InsurePay, Kostakos will focus on developing strategic relationships with top 3rd party partners in the payroll and Insuretech core system provider markets to help broaden the Company's impact with customers while leveraging his deep knowledge of the needs of InsurePay customers to drive growth within key accounts.

About InsurePay

InsurePay® is a leading Insuretech SaaS platform that enables the accuracy of premiums, integrated payments, and reconciliations in real time for Agencies, Carriers, MGAs, and insurance technology providers. InsurePay® is empowering Carriers and their partners to allow policyholders to pay only for what they need with real-time system and data-driven accuracy and flexibility, through a feature-rich platform that offers policyholder payments, Carrier PayGo and payables, vendor payables, and claims payments and Agency receivables all integrated to back-office core systems. To learn more, visit www.insurepay.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

