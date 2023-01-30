ROLLING HILLS CASINO & RESORT TO DEPLOY ACRES' CASHLESS CASINO APPLICATION

LAS VEGAS and CORNING, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres" or the "Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology innovator, announced today that Rolling Hills Casino & Resort in Corning, CA will deploy the Company's Cashless Casino technology application, a component of its Foundation™ platform. Acres expects Cashless Casino to go live at Rolling Hills Casino & Resort in the first half of 2023. With this latest deployment, Acres' modern technology solution for cashless gaming will be available in 10 states at a total of 22 casinos across nearly 31,000 slot machines.

"We always support the leaderships approach to deploying innovative technologies to provide our players with a great gaming entertainment experience, and Acres' Cashless Casino application furthers this focus," said Andrew "Dru" Alejandre, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians Tribal Chairman. "The deployment of Cashless Casino on our gaming floor will allow us to further improve our guest experience by providing players with a seamless, easy-to-use cashless funding option."

"Cashless Casino will help us increase our engagement with players while also providing us with operating efficiencies," said Steve Neely Rolling Hills General Manager. "The easy and quick implementation timing for Cashless Casino was a key factor in our selection of this technology for our cashless gaming functionality, and we look forward to working with the Acres team to bring this new feature to our players in early 2023."

Acres' award-winning Cashless Casino application represents the industry's best-of-breed cashless gaming and loyalty solution. It works on any slot machine or table game and deployment is simple, with casinos only needing to provide a mobile app and select a payment processor. The app becomes the user interface, ensuring that branding is fully compatible with the rest of the operator's player-facing options. Players virtually "card in" via the app and start a rated play session. The payment processor provides for the free flow of player funds between their funding source and the slot machine. Behind the scenes, Cashless Casino provides all required audit reports and dispute resolution tools.

"We are excited that Rolling Hills Casino has selected Acres' Cashless Casino application to deliver cashless gaming's many benefits to their customers," said Noah Acres. "Powered by the evolutionary capabilities of our Foundation platform, Cashless Casino incorporates innovative player loyalty features which offer a key differentiator in the player experience, enabling casino operators to significantly improve their connection and engagement with their players. We've designed Cashless Casino to be easy and intuitive to roll out which will help the Rolling Hills Casino team to focus on player education and the gaming entertainment experience. Early deployments of cashless gaming powered by our Foundation platform have proven that by providing players with an engaging, entertaining, and seamless experience, casino operators benefit from increased play and visitation. We are confident that Cashless Casino will provide similar benefits to Rolling Hills Casino and their valued customers."

Acres invites all casino operators who are interested in the significant benefits of its Cashless Casino technology solution to view the Company's recently released position paper, available here.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

About Rolling Hills Casino & Resort

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, which includes the Casino, three restaurants, two conference centers, The Paskenta Brewery & Distillery, The Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater, RV Park and Travel Center, The Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills, and The Links at Rolling Hills Golf Course. They employ over 700 team members, most of whom work full-time with health care benefits and 401k options. Each year, hundreds of thousands of guests visit Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, bringing with them tourist dollars that benefit the local economy. The Casino and the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians are strong community partners supporting local programs through generous grants and sponsorships. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations each year, with over $10 million donated to benefit local health, safety and education programs.

