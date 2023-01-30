Adam P. Crandall appointed Chief Revenue Officer by Addtronics Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today the appointment of Adam P. Crandall as Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1st, 2023. In this newly created role, Adam will be responsible for all Addtronics commercial functions with the goal of accelerating growth and expanding market share. Mr. Crandall previously led the commercial team at Dynamic Design Solutions, LLC ("DDS"), a member of the Addtronics family of companies.

Mr. Crandall has a successful track record building high-performing teams and leading new commercial initiatives. In his new role, he will continue to build and lead sales, marketing, and applications teams, while also driving revenue growth. Previously, Mr. Crandall served in various senior leadership positions at VWR International (now Avantor), Refraction Technologies Corporation, Micro Instrument Corporation, and Dynamic Design Solutions. He has also led all areas of new business development, including monitoring market trends, acquiring new customers, and implementing robust sales and marketing strategies. As a former member of the World Leaders Group and current member of Vistage Worldwide, Mr. Crandall is dedicated to refining his craft in order to further empower his team and find new ways to give back to others around him.

On his appointment, Mr. Crandall said, "I am thrilled to join Addtronics at this stage in the company's growth. American manufacturers are facing significant challenges with labor shortages, supply chain issues, and process inefficiencies. They are in dire need of partners who can help them meet the growing demand of their customers in an ever-changing economic landscape, while also driving greater profitability. The opportunities for growth and strategic partnerships in this industry are endless. I look forward to continuing to work with our customers as we support the mission of strengthening American manufacturing."

Jerry Osborn, President of Addtronics stated, "I'm excited to bring Adam on board to lead our growing commercial organization. Whether it's through building impactful relationships with our customers, hiring and retaining the right talent, or through strategic partnerships, I'm confident that Adam will bring the right skillsets to take Addtronics' commercial efforts to the next level."

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Adam Crandall to the Addtronics leadership team. We have witnessed the growth that he has driven at DDS firsthand, and we know he will add immense value in support of Addtronics' vision," noted Griffin Horter, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho Partners.

In addition to expanding its leadership team, Addtronics continues to acquire great robotic automation solutions providers and add them to their family of brands.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

