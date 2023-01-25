AB to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 8, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Management will conduct a teleconference on February 9, 2023, beginning at 8:30 am (CT), to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth; and Bill Siemers, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. To listen by telephone, please dial (888) 440-3310 in the U.S., or +1 (646) 960-0513 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 8:30 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 6072615.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on February 8, 2023.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on February 9, 2023.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.4% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

