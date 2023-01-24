DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.
Security
Ticker
Record
Payable
Total
Ordinary
(Box 1a)
Qualified
Section
(Box 5)
Common
DRH
9/30/2022
10/12/2022
$0.030000
$0.030000
$0.015152
$0.014848
Common
DRH
12/30/2022
1/12/2023
$0.060000
$0.060000
$0.030305
$0.029695
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
3/18/2022
3/31/2022
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.260432
$0.255193
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
6/17/2022
6/30/2022
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.260432
$0.255193
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
9/16/2022
9/30/2022
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.260432
$0.255193
Series A Preferred
DRH Pr A
12/19/2022
12/30/2022
$0.515625
$0.515625
$0.260432
$0.255193
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.
