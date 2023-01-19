Sells Outsourced Services Business Unit to Focus on SmartCare AI Solution

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Data, a company with thirty years of Home Health and coding experience, today announced a major shift in its business strategy, selling its outsourced services unit to focus on SmartCare™, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution designed to revolutionize post-acute document review.

Select Data Transforms Post-Acute Document Review; Refocuses its Business on SmartCare™ Artificial Intelligence

SmartCare introduces the augmented reviewer, which enhances healthcare professionals' proficiency by applying AI to the health record review process. SmartCare automates tedious and laborious tasks, such as identifying the diagnoses, medications, and ADLs/IADLs within the medical record, allowing the reviewers to focus on tasks that require human skills and competency to complete.

"We believe the issue of clinical teams having to pour through unstructured patient records is so prevalent that solving that will have a material impact across all post-acute care," said Ed Buckely, CEO of Select Data. "Our goal is to use SmartCare to give back time to clinical reviewers by making it easy to quickly access the information they need to make informed decisions."

Select Data's SmartCare was recently awarded the 2022 ABL Innovations in Healthcare award for Artificial Intelligence. The award recognized SmartCare for its cutting-edge technology and its ability to improve patient outcomes by transforming the post-acute document review process.

In a related transaction, Select Data sold its outsourced services business unit to The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (see related press release). In connection with the transaction, Corridor will commence extensive use of SmartCare, combining Corridor's best-in-class technology-enabled services with Select Data's unique artificial intelligence solution.

Select Data's sole focus on SmartCare artificial intelligence is a clear indication of the company's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions that help post-acute healthcare providers improve patient outcomes. The company plans to continue investing in AI technologies to further enhance the capabilities of the SmartCare platform.

To Learn more about SmartCare: www.selectdata.com/smartcare

For more information about SmartCare™, please visit the Select Data website at www.selectdata.com or contact the company directly at (800) 332-0555. For more information, news, and perspectives from Select Data, please visit the Select Data Newsroom at selectdata.com/news/. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Select Data's corporate communications team at:

Media Contact

info@invadogroup.com

Phone: 800.332.0555

About Select Data

Select Data is a healthcare technology company based in Anaheim, California, founded in 1991. Select Data is leading the industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with its SmartCare™ platform. Purpose-built for the challenges of post-acute care settings, SmartCare uses AI components such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Deep Learning to serve up fundamental information targeting the full spectrum of clinical teams, from field staff to back-office clinical reviewers. Select Data is committed to quality and innovative data platform solutions that drive successful outcomes.

www.SelectData.com

About The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1989, The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor) is a leading provider of outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions to the post-acute healthcare industry. Since inception, Corridor has delivered solutions to thousands of clients ranging from large health systems and national chains to smaller, independently operated agencies. For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Select Data