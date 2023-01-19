Premier Martial Arts Celebrates One Year with Unleashed Brands

Leading Martial Arts Brand Opened 100+ Units and Launched New Franchisee-Focused Training and Customer-Facing Initiatives Since Acquisition

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Martial Arts, a franchise brand that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga and kickboxing for children and adults is celebrating a year with youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands which is comprised of sister brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101 and XP League. As the interest in mixed martial arts increases and reaches an all-time high, Premier Martial Arts is growing to fill the need for sports that inspire discipline and develop character in children.

Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands) (PRNewswire)

Premier Martial Arts recently received the distinguished honor of being listed as No. 1 in the Children's Fitness Programs category and No. 140 overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This is the first year the brand has been included in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Classes are more than just kicking and punching, as the brand is focused on helping students become better versions of themselves. While practicing martial arts, they find discipline, grow leadership skills, build character and learn to focus – combining the benefits of empowering both mind and body.

In the past year, Unleashed Brands has worked with Premier Martial Arts to reach milestones, such as:

Opening 110+ studios across the country, with an additional 65+ leases signed for development in the next year.

Launched Premier University, a user-friendly technology platform for franchisees that streamlines operations, marketing, communication and training into one spot.

A significant focus on using gamification and the most innovative learning strategies to engage and retain team members at every level of the organization – leading to improved operations for the franchise owner that frees them up to grow their local business.

Launch of new consumer-facing websites for better transparency of schedules and pricing for parents.

Increased communication between franchisees and the PMA and Unleashed Brands' corporate teams to ensure more synergies.

"Premier Martial Arts teaches valuable life skills like discipline, leadership, and focus that build great kids. We recognized this organization was something special before adding it to our Unleashed Brands family last year, and it's been incredible to watch the brand grow," said Michael O. Browning, Jr. Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We're looking forward to continuing to build off this success and serve more kids nationwide."

Premier Martial Arts' mission is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem and physical well-being. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. The organization was founded in 2004 and quickly grew to more than 70 locations in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. In 2018, the company began franchising and now has more than 260 locations worldwide.

The total initial investment to open Premier Martial Arts studio is $183,650 - $421,800. For more information on franchising, visit https://www.premiermartialartsfranchise.com/.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About Premier Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts' empowers lives through Martial Arts and helps students find confidence, strength, and focus to live their best life and understand their true worth. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. Founded in 2004, the brand has already sold 700 franchises and continues to expand in new communities. For more information including franchise opportunities, please visit www.premiermartialarts.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unleashed Brands