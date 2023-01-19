GovInvest Surpasses 1,000th Client Milestone

Company Achieves Record Growth in 2022 as Public Agencies Turn to the Premier Financial Forecasting Platform for Workforce Analytics Solutions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovInvest, the pioneer of financial forecasting software for local and state agencies, is celebrating its 1,000th client mark. As inflation hit an all-time high last year, governments needed readily available solutions and expert public finance guidance at their fingertips. Many looked to GovInvest's blended technology and service offerings to help them weather the storm with confidence and align agency plans for fiscal sustainability.

"Governments are abandoning antiquated and inaccurate forecasting methods for GovInvest," says CEO Michael Fryke .

GovInvest achieved record growth in 2022, launching more than 700 clients, including Austin, TX; Flint, MI; and Denver County, CO. "We are quickly standing up mission-critical analysis and reporting capabilities through GovInvest's Enterprise Platform, the public sector's first comprehensive financial forecasting suite available to help governments plan today for tomorrow's economic challenges. That has been coupled with the industry's best-in-class consultants to ensure successful deployments and client training with a personal touch," describes Jasmine Nachtigall-Fournier, GovInvest Co-Founder and President.

According to a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, strategic workforce planning, recruitment and retention rank among the top three challenges facing government agencies. GovInvest's Labor Costing Solution, which automates accurate costing for the largest part of the budget, is being adopted to give employers the ability to modify employee groups, track costs individually, measure total compensation, and confidently validate results for trust-based decision-making.

To better serve the present and future needs of clients, Michael Fryke joined as Chief Executive Officer in September, bringing 20 years of experience in enterprise software companies in both the commercial and public sector segments (NetDocuments, IBM and Oracle). The company also expanded its footprint on the eastern seaboard, opening a new office hub in Washington, D.C.

"Local governments across the U.S. are adopting a real-time data mindset in the face of disruption and uncertainty to ensure data accessibility, accuracy, and immediacy. They are turning to GovInvest for modern forecasting methods, as business as usual on legacy systems is no longer adequate." says Michael Fryke, CEO of GovInvest.

GovInvest's clients are pleased with their new-found capabilities: "With new financial forecasting tools, our county is now empowered to build greater trust and be an authority in accurate analysis," says Savannah Rucker, Finance Director, Nye County, NV.

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own financial forecasting at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. We employ and partner with industry-leading actuaries, senior public finance professionals, and best-in-class engineers to provide unmatched service. GovInvest's pioneering technology quickly pays for itself and provides real-time, visual projections that help our clients simplify communications with stakeholders and make better-informed decisions for years to come. Learn more at www.govinvest.com.

