Hinckley Allen Elevates Seven Attorneys to Partner

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley Allen announced today that it elevated seven attorneys to Partner.

The new Partners are Christopher M. Addesa, Alexandra Gordon Briggs, Richard A. Goulding, Meaghan L. Krupa, Scott A. McQuilkin, Jared L. Shwartz, and Jessica Y. Wang.

"Congratulations to our newest partners. We are incredibly proud of this diverse group of talented and experienced attorneys. They are committed to Hinckley Allen's core values: excellent client service, high quality legal work, professionalism and collaboration," said Patrick A. Rogers , Managing Partner at Hinckley Allen. "These Hinckley Allen partners are trusted advisors who care deeply about our clients and consistently produce outstanding results for them."

Christopher M. Addesa practices in the firm's Real Estate Group, concentrating his practice in commercial lending and commercial real estate. He represents national and regional lenders in all aspects of commercial finance transactions. Chris also represents commercial developers in large scale commercial acquisition and construction projects including financing of the projects. Chris is skilled in all aspects of commercial and residential real estate matters ranging from acquisitions and dispositions, negotiation and documentation of purchase and sale agreements, property management and development agreements, and other transactional closing documents.

Alexandra Gordon Briggs concentrates her practice on construction, commercial litigation, and insurance. Alexandra represents clients on matters ranging from construction and construction-related claims on public and private projects to complex Consumer Protection Act cases, including those arising out of allegations of unfair and deceptive acts under G.L. c. 93A and R.S.A. 358-A. She also consults with clients as to available insurance coverage to cover losses in all industries.

Richard A. Goulding specializes in aviation and commercial, and real estate finance. Rick serves as legal advisor to large financial institutions that provide trustee and agency services in secured and unsecured financing transactions. Rick also represents companies in all stages of their corporate life cycle and advises clients on matters ranging from pre-incorporation planning to everyday corporate governance and operational questions to structuring and negotiating commercial transactions to strategic expansion, sophisticated financings, and exit transactions.

Meaghan L. Krupa is a member of the Corporate & Business Group. Meaghan has represented businesses in a variety of corporate, capital market and commercial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and venture capital investments. Meaghan routinely advises clients on a range of corporate, regulatory, contractual and governance matters and is also a member of the firm's Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection Group.

Scott A. McQuilkin practices in the firm's Construction and Public Contracts Group. Scott represents owners, developers, contractors, and subcontractors. Scott's experience includes negotiating and drafting design and construction contracts, advising clients as to issues arising during construction projects, analyzing permitting and zoning issues, and successfully litigating all types of construction disputes, including public bid protests, payment disputes, defective work claims, termination claims, and insurance coverage claims.

Jared L. Shwartz practices in the firm's Corporate & Business Group. Jared advises businesses on various matters, including governance, entity choice and formation, mergers and acquisitions, contract and financing negotiations, and related matters. He is also a member of the firm's healthcare industry group, counseling healthcare systems, senior living operators, physicians and physician groups, dental practices, and veterinary clinics on transactional and regulatory matters.

Jessica Y. Wang is a member of the Real Estate Group. Jessica's practice focuses on commercial real estate finance and development. She represents banks and other lending institutions in syndicated and bilateral real estate loans, locally and nationally. She has broad experience negotiating and closing acquisition, construction, permanent and mezzanine loans for a variety of real estate assets, including multifamily housing, hotel, retail, office, data center and industrial properties. She also advises real estate developers in the financing, acquisition, and leasing of complex real estate projects.

Hinckley Allen is a client-driven, forward-thinking business law firm with one goal: to provide value and deliver results for our clients. Recognized as an AmLaw 200 firm, our lawyers collaborate across practices and pursue excellence to deliver exceptional client service. Clients include leading regional, national, and international companies in a wide range of industries. With offices throughout the Northeast – Boston, Hartford, Providence, Manchester, Albany – and Chicago, Hinckley Allen has been a vital force in law, business, government, and our communities since 1906.

