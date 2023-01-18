Healthcare Staffing Industry Veterans Announce Launch of ConTemporary Locums

National physician staffing company to focus on addressing the challenges facing hospitals and physicians today

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare staffing industry veteran Sigrid Boring today announced the launch of ConTemporary Locums, LLC, offering contemporary solutions to the ever-changing landscape of staffing challenges facing physicians, and the hospitals and communities who need them. ConTemporary Locums was formed to improve the physician staffing experience and offer the most diverse physician expertise and candidate pool to its clients.

ConTemporary Locums is a majority women-owned and operated business and the third healthcare staffing start-up venture by ConTemporary Locums Founder and CEO, Sigrid Boring. After a successful career at AMN Healthcare, Ms. Boring was an original leader of Host Healthcare, named as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' largest and fastest growing companies in 2022. Ms. Boring launched Locums Unlimited in 2015; it became Aya Locums after being acquired in 2018 by Aya Healthcare, the nation's largest privately owned healthcare staffing company.

"We continue to see unprecedented demand from hospitals for temporary physician staffing services," said Ms. Boring. "We started ConTemporary Locums with our team of experienced industry professionals dedicated to meeting this demand and the challenges it creates for hospitals and physicians head-on. We plan to implement new and innovative solutions to improve the physician temporary staffing experience."

Ms. Boring has recruited three other industry veterans to the ConTemporary Board of Directors. Melissa Byington brings with her over 20 years of experience in leading healthcare organizations including her current role as CEO of Synchronized Solutions, a locums MSP Solution. Ms. Byington was also the former Chief Sales Officer of Supplemental Healthcare and former Group President of CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of locums staffing, where she held a variety of leadership roles for over 21 years.

"I am thrilled to join Sigrid and the ConTemporary Locums Board in supporting their vision to create a locum tenens company that focuses on supporting diverse candidates and hard-to-fill specialties for the betterment of healthcare delivery," said Ms. Byington. "The opportunities for innovation in this area are exciting, and I look forward to working with the team to drive this important work forward."

The Board of Directors will also include Eric Casazza and Brent Rivard. Mr. Casazza is currently CEO of FMT Consultants, and was a former executive at AMN Healthcare for over ten years. Mr. Casazza has also served as a board member or advisor for several healthcare staffing companies including American Medical Staffing and Host Healthcare. Mr. Rivard spent seven years in various finance and operations leadership roles at AMN Healthcare before a successful career as a Partner and Managing Director of Pathfinder Partners, a commercial real estate investment firm. In addition, Mr. Rivard has been the co-founder of several technology service companies including RelationEdge, a national Salesforce.com consulting firm acquired by Rackspace (NASDAQ: RXT) in 2018.

About ConTemporary Locums

ConTemporary Locums is a national physician staffing company focused on the ever-changing landscape of challenges facing physicians, physician staffing, and the hospitals and communities who need them. Led by healthcare staffing indsutry veterans, ConTemporary Locums was formed to improve the physician staffing experience and offer the most diverse physician expertise and candidate pool to its clients. For more information, visit www.contemporarylocums.com.

