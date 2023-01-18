The 20th edition of ADIHEX will be held in August 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emirates Falconers Club announced that the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will be organized from 23 to 29 August 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

ADIHEX is considered to be the largest event for this sector in the Middle East and Africa. The last edition (ADIHEX 2022) achieved a qualitative leap and was described as the largest and most amazing edition in its history, as it was attended by more than 900 exhibitors and brands from 58 countries, who achieved direct sales which exceeded AED 65 million, and the event attracted more than 150,000 visitors over the 7 days. (PRNewswire)

The 19th edition of ADIHEX achieved a qualitative leap and was described as the largest and most amazing edition, it was attended by more than 900 exhibitors and brands from 58 countries, who achieved direct sales exceeded AED 65 million. Besides, the number of visitors exceeded expectations; more than 150,000 visitors in 7 days, who came to explore and obtain the latest products and innovations presented by exhibitors in 11 sectors of the event.

The exhibitors, sponsors and supporters, unanimously agreed on the importance of attending such specialized event, which enabled them to achieve record sales, exchange their experiences, meet partners and customers, make strong deals and build commercial relations. They affirm that the annual participation in ADIHEX, the largest in the Middle East and Africa, will certainly and always be on their business agenda.

Buyers and visitors expressed their appreciation for the global level of ADIHEX, as well as the diversity and distinction of the displayed products and innovations, and its unique offers and the profitable business atmosphere, as the exhibitors have achieved large direct sales during their participation.

The last edition hosted 127 speakers who participated in presenting their techniques, skills, visions, and professional experience through 134 specialized workshops represented a source of knowledge, awareness and means for business development. It was categorized in four educational platforms; sustainability, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, and connection with nature.

150 live performances of birds of prey, salukis and police dogs were also held. The innovative artistic, cultural and scientific competitions attracted hundreds of competitors. The auctions of camels, falcons and horses were among the noticeable features of the event and a valuable opportunity to get with the most important pillars of Emirati heritage and authentic traditions.

Several B2B activities were launched to support SMEs and Start-ups by facilitating professional commercial meetings between buyers and exhibitors to enhance their participation.

ADIHEX has a great position among professionals, enthusiasts, and amateurs of hunting. ADIHEX was honoured by the visit of their Highnesses, dignitaries, merchants and visitors with high purchasing power from UAE and GCC countries, who represented a sign of great success.

