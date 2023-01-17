INDUSTRY-LEADING HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE COMPANY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THIRD-PARTY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Pineapple Hospitality transitions all hotel management operations to Staypineapple Hotels Inc., making its once exclusive Staypineapple brand available for licensing and management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pineapple Hospitality, a Pacific Northwest based real estate holdings company most notably recognized for its ownership and management of the Staypineapple brand of hotels, is announcing the launch of Staypineapple Hotels Inc. as of January 17, 2023. Staypineapple Hotels Inc. will take over the management of all 10 Staypineapple hotels across the United States, as well as open the doors for third-party licensing and property management.

Staypineapple Hotels (PRNewsfoto/Pineapple Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

We've perfected our systems and services and are ready to launch Staypineapple as a groundbreaking new hotel flag option

Pineapple Hospitality began managing and operating privately owned boutique hotels in 2010 with the opening of The Maxwell Hotel, its first Staypineapple property. Since then, the company has spent the past 13 years purchasing and privately managing nine additional hotels across the United States as part of the Staypineapple brand portfolio. Over this time, the company has been able to develop a business model with the lowest capital investment requirements in the industry, growing profitability by 35% within its existing portfolio. This successful growth has prepared the organization for its next step into third-party licensing and property management via Staypineapple Hotels Inc.

"Pineapple Hospitality was built on our founder Michelle Barnet's foundational belief that there is always a better way, a better experience and a better product. And if not, we took the responsibility upon ourselves to create it," says Todd Boysen, Staypineapple Hotels Inc. President & CEO. "Michelle's vision to redefine hospitality through a friend-style service model within whimsically elegant hotels has received numerous inquiries for licensing opportunities over the years. We now feel confident that we've perfected our systems and services, and are ready to launch Staypineapple Hotels Inc., a property management and licensing company that will share the Staypineapple brand with our fellow hoteliers as a new and groundbreaking hotel flag option."

Staypineapple Hotels Inc. will provide access to its Staypineapple.com website that receives over 1 million annual users, complete with an online booking engine that is the company's #1 source of business amongst all distribution channels. Additionally, hotel owners interested in capitalizing on Staypineapple's business management suite will be given access to a best-in-class operations system, central reservations department, corporate sales and marketing team and all other components of the company's operating business.

This announcement comes less than one week before the American Hotel & Lodging Association's annual ALIS Conference (Americas Lodging Investment Summit), where members of Staypineapple Hotels Inc.'s executive leadership team will make its first official public appearance.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Staypineapple Hotels Inc.

Staypineapple Hotels Inc. is a hospitality management and licensing company most prominently known for its operation of the Staypineapple brand, a boutique hotel group with locations across the United States. Officially launched in 2023, Staypineapple Hotels Inc. is poised to expand its property management reach by bringing new hotels into the Staypineapple family. For more information or to inquire about property management services, visit Staypineapple-hotels.com or call (866) 866-7977.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staypineapple Hotels