Immunovia Appoints Lara E. Sucheston-Campbell as Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs to Accelerate Commercial strategy of IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US market

Immunovia Appoints Lara E. Sucheston-Campbell as Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs to Accelerate Commercial strategy of IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US market

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (NASDAQ Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first blood test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced that it has appointed Lara E. Sucheston-Campbell as the Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs effective February 1, 2023.

Lara joins Immunovia from Roche Molecular Systems, where she served as Global Director of Clinical Development in Oncology and Genetics. Prior to joining Roche, she spent over 13 years in academia, most recently as a tenured Associate Professor at The Ohio State University. Her lab focused on the contribution of genomics to cancer susceptibility and survival following diagnosis.

Lara brings expertise in designing, implementing, analyzing, and leading large-scale international clinical, biomarker, genomic and epidemiologic studies resulting in national and international scientific presentations and over 130 peer-reviewed publications. Her academic research was funded by the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense. She has extensive experience in leading clinical science teams and collaborating with key opinion leaders. Lara holds a PhD in Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology from Case Western Reserve University, an MS in Genetic Counseling from The Ohio State University as well as degrees in engineering and economics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lara to Immunovia. Her broad expertise in study design and execution as well as working with key opinion leaders will help us to bolster the clinical evidence supporting the IMMray™ PanCan-d test, drive further clinician adoption and secure payer coverage," said Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

CONTACT:

Philipp Mathieu,

Group CEO and President

philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3698655/1784046.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Immunovia AB