BrightNight's Leading the Renewables Energy Industry with its Portfolio and Growing Leadership Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next generation and global renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced Russell Wilkerson has joined BrightNight in the newly created position of Chief Communications Officer. In this role, Russell will develop and drive a strategic communications strategy and integrated stakeholder engagement plan to build BrightNight's brand, market position, and commercial leadership.

In his previous role, Russell was chief corporate affairs officer for Baker Hughes, a Fortune 200 energy technology company. Russell has more than 25-years of experience leading strategic communications for large, global businesses across multiple industries. Prior to Baker Hughes, he spent 12-years at GE, leading financial communications and teams at GE Power and GE Capital. Wilkerson has also held senior communications roles in telecommunications, energy, and the U.S. Senate.

"We are entering a new era of renewables, where more power will be needed with greater dispatchability. At BrightNight, we are building a company that is specifically designed to deliver on this need and a brand that most effectively communicates our differentiated value to our stakeholders in the global energy markets," BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said. "Russell is a deeply experienced business leader, who understands the various communications needs of our stakeholders - both internal and external - and has managed some of the most important and recognized brands in the world. He also understands the energy landscape and the dynamic transition to new sources and systems. Russell will help us think through not only how we deliver our message in terms of content and channels, but as importantly how we develop our positioning from a strategic business perspective."

"Rarely do you have the opportunity to join a company with such a differentiated offering in a high-growth part of an essential industry. At BrightNight, the business model is designed for today's customer needs and led by a team with deep experience in power and the ability to scale into GW-scale operations," Russell said. "Martin has a demonstrated track record of success in developing renewables, and we are backed by some of the most respected investors in the sector. We are also building software and data analytics with our unique, in-house development team that will help solve the complex challenges of delivering renewable power that moves beyond intermittency and at utility scale. BrightNight values the role communications and branding play in helping define and deliver our value proposition, and I am excited to join this exceptional team."

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com

