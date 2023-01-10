SecureSeniorConnections® and Independent Health Partner to Empower Medicare Advantage Members to Embrace Aging Confidently

SecureSeniorConnections® and Independent Health have partnered to bring Western New York's Medicare Advantage Members exclusive learning, events, and resources that empowers seniors to age successfully.

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSeniorConnections®, a leading digital health and wellness platform on a mission to empower seniors to live a healthier and happier life, is proud to announce a new partnership with Independent Health.

The SecureSeniorConnections platform is a virtual community that supports older adults in leading healthier lives mentally and physically by leveraging the power of connection and social wellness. Launched in 2021 SecureSeniorConnections has seen momentous growth, with members of its invitation-only community now representing all 50 states. Through this partnership, membership in the SecureSeniorConnection community is available to all Independent Health's Medicare Advantage members in Western New York. Independent Health and SecureSeniorConnections will collaborate to develop tailored activities, content and resources to empower older adults in Western New York to stay informed and engaged in their own health and wellness while learning from and sharing with others in the same phase of life.

"SecureSeniorConnections recognizes the power of community. Since our inception in 2021, we have helped thousands of seniors take advantage of virtual opportunities to learn, explore and connect with others all while empowering them to live healthy and full lives," said Mike Weissel, CEO of SecureSeniorConnections. "We believe Independent Health is an ideal partner and we can support their mission–focusing on the health and wellbeing of our communities. We look forward to providing Independent Health's Medicare Advantage members with innovative programs and content."

"Independent Health has a long history of providing new and innovative ways to engage seniors in their health, which is why SecureSeniorConnections is a great fit for our members," said Dawn Odrzywolski, Vice President of Medicare Programs at Independent Health. "As the first local plan to open retail-style Medicare Information Centers, gym memberships and health programs through our Health Hub, Independent Health is excited to introduce the SecureSeniorConnections platform to Western New York."

Independent Health's commitment to quality and customer service is a hallmark of its dedication to its members. It is Western New York's only health plan to achieve 5-Stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on all of its Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information about SecureSeniorConnections and Independent Health's new partnership, please visit www.secureseniorconnections.com or www.independenthealth.com.

About SecureSeniorConnections®

SecureSeniorConnections was founded by a team of experts who saw firsthand the impact loneliness had on seniors and vowed to make a difference. These healthcare, insurance, and technology experts used their decades of experience to develop SecureSeniorConnections. The digital platform, grounded in science, is a vibrant and trusted community that empowers seniors to live healthier, happier, and connected lives.

